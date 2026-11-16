‘AI, Python and …’: Karnataka Expands Digital Capabilities Across State Schools

With an aim to expand digital capabilities of students, the Congress government in Karnataka has announced to introduce Artificial Intelligence (AI), Python Programming, Data Analytics and other trending IT courses in schools across the state

Bengaluru: With an aim to expand digital capabilities of students, the Congress government in Karnataka has announced to introduce Artificial Intelligence (AI), Python Programming, Data Analytics and other trending IT courses in schools across the state.

The courses will be initially introduced in Class 9 across 1,800 government high schools from the 2026-27 academic year.

“Expanding digital capabilities across state secondary institutions under the National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF), the Department of School Education and Literacy has launched Artificial Intelligence (AI) education for Class 9 students across 1,800 government high schools for the 2026-27 academic year”, the Karnataka Education Department said in a post on X.

The courses include AI fundamentals, Python Programming, Data Analytics, Computer Vision, Natural Language Processing (NLP), and Generative AI. The Education Department further said that the state will hire guest faculties and subject experts for the purpose.

“To deliver this specialized curriculum, the department has initiated the recruitment of qualified guest teachers responsible for instructing modules on AI fundamentals, Python Programming, Data Analytics, Computer Vision, Natural Language Processing (NLP), and Generative AI”, the department said.

“In addition to conducting hands-on pedagogical sessions, these guest faculty members will oversee student admissions, daily attendance, and academic evaluations within the program framework”, the department added.

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