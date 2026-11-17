Latest Book to Read: Alexander the Great's Invasion of India and Battle with King Porus

In 'Alexander the Great's Invasion of India and Battle with King Porus', independent research scholar Dr. Tarlochan Singh Nahal presents a South Asian perspective on the Macedonian campaign, bringing the enduring Punjabi resistance and its fierce commitment to freedom into sharper historical focus.

History has long celebrated Alexander the Great as one of history's most accomplished military commanders. However, the experiences of those who resisted his expansion have received considerably less attention. In "Alexander the Great's Invasion of India and Battle with King Porus", independent research scholar Dr. Tarlochan Singh Nahal presents a South Asian perspective on the Macedonian campaign, bringing the enduring Punjabi resistance and its fierce commitment to freedom into sharper historical focus.

Drawing on research begun in 2012, Nahal in his book published by Archway Publishing examines Alexander's invasion in 326 B.C., focusing on the Battle of the Hydaspes and King Porus' determined resistance. The book also documents the struggles of numerous kingdoms and tribes across Gandhara, Swat, Punjab, Multan and Sindh. Their opposition, alongside other military challenges, contributed to the circumstances surrounding Alexander's army's refusal to advance beyond the Beas River.

Central to the narrative is the Punjabi tradition of defending freedom and sovereignty against foreign conquest. Nahal challenges conventional Eurocentric interpretations that emphasize Alexander's military achievements while giving comparatively limited attention to the civilizations he invaded. His analysis also explores the human cost of warfare, the suffering of local populations and Macedonian soldiers, and the cultural and intellectual achievements of ancient India, including the renowned center of learning at Taxila.

A defining feature of the book is its extensive visual documentation. Historical photographs, archaeological artifacts, battle maps, museum collections, satellite images, reconstructed maps and illustrations bring ancient battlefields and military campaigns into sharper focus. Combined with classical Greek accounts, archaeological research and regional historical sources, these materials make complex historical events accessible to general readers while offering valuable resources for scholars and students.

"Alexander the Great's Invasion of India and Battle with King Porus" has earned international attention, including a review by Dr. Mazhar Abbas published in Pakistan's The Friday Times on July 15, 2026. Abbas praised its distinctive historical approach, observing:

"What makes this book most original is its effort to grant 'historical agency' to King Porus and the multicultural Punjabis who took up arms against the Macedonian invasion."

According to a well-known historian and former Professor of History at Panjab University, Dr. G. S. Dhillon:

"It is an immensely valuable addition to the less-known period of ancient history. He has accomplished his very valuable, documented stupendous task with great precision."

The publication has also received coverage in Punjabi newspapers across the United States, United Kingdom, and India. The book was formally launched on June 7, 2026, at Gurdwara Sahib in Fremont, California, where Nahal received a robe of honor in recognition of his historical research.

The book was also launched on October 3, 2026, at Surrey City Hall in British Columbia, during the Guru Nanak Institute's International Sikh Research Summit 2026, attracting extensive media coverage across Canada.

By presenting the perspectives of communities subjected to Alexander's invasion, Nahal seeks to broaden historical understanding and encourage readers to question inherited narratives. His work underscores the importance of examining history through multiple cultural perspectives, recognizing the humanity of those affected by conquest, and preserving the stories of people whose courage has too often been overlooked.

Book Title: "Alexander the Great's Invasion of India and Battle with King Porus: Battle of the Hydaspes and Punjabi Resistance"

Author: Dr. Tarlochan Singh Nahal

Publisher: Archway Publishing

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 504 pages | ISBN 9781665791878

E-Book | 504 pages | ISBN 9781665791885

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Dr. Tarlochan Singh Nahal is an independent research scholar with expertise in Sikhism and the history of Punjab. He was born and raised in Punjab, India. He earned master's in English literature from Guru Nanak Dev University in Amritsar. He also studied Punjabi at Master of Arts level and is well-versed in Punjabi history, language and culture. He has delivered lectures on Sikhism and Punjab at various universities in the US, Canada, and India. He moved to the U.S. in 1979 and completed his doctorate in political science at Senior University International, USA in 1999 under Prof. Noel Q. King, then professor emeritus at UC Santa Cruz. Nahal has worked in Silicon Valley in technical communication for the last four decades. His previous book, "Religion and Politics in Sikhism: The Khalsa Perspective," was published in 2011.

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