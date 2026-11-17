Makkah Clock Tower Enters Guinness World Records

Abraj Al Bait Royal Clock Tower Makkah, popularly known as Makkah Clock Tower, has achieved two new global milestones with Guinness World Records, the Royal Commission for Makkah City and Holy Sites said

[The Makkah Clock Tower with a total height of 601-meter was completed in 2012 and forms part of the seven-tower Abraj Al-Bait complex next to the Grand Mosque in Makkah. (Image: ummid.com)]

Makkah al Mukarramah: Abraj Al Bait Royal Clock Tower Makkah, popularly known as Makkah Clock Tower, has achieved two new global milestones with Guinness World Records, the Royal Commission for Makkah City and Holy Sites said.

Guinness lists January 5, 2026 as the date when both the records were set.

The first record recognizes the Clock Tower Museum as the highest museum inside a building, at an altitude of 426.875 meters.

“The highest museum in a building is 426.875m (1,400 ft) high at The Clock Tower Museum and was achieved by the Royal Commission for Makkah City and Holy Sites in Makkah, Saudi Arabia on 5 January 2026

The second honors the world’s highest outdoor observation deck, located at 561.875 meters within the Makkah Clock Tower complex.

“The highest outdoor observation deck is 561.875m (1,840 ft) high at The Clock Tower and was achieved by the Royal Commission for Makkah City and Holy Sites in Makkah, Saudi Arabia on 5 January 2026”, certificate issued by the Guinness World Records reads.

Makkah Clock Tower at a glance

The Clock Tower with a total height of 601-meter was completed in 2012. Developed by the Saudi Binladin Group, it forms part of the seven-tower Abraj Al-Bait complex next to the Grand Mosque in Makkah. A 71-meter spire above the clock brings the building to its full height, according to Arab News.

The tower has four identical clock faces, each measuring 43 meters in diameter, about six times the diameter of those on London’s Elizabeth Tower. Guinness recognized the clock-face record on Nov. 28, 2011.

The Clock Tower Museum opened to visitors in May 2019 and occupies the tower’s four uppermost floors. Its exhibits cover astronomy, timekeeping and the history of Makkah, as well as the engineering behind the clock. Visitors can learn how astronomical instruments have evolved and how they are used to observe the crescent moon, which marks the start of a month in the Islamic calendar.

Guinness measures the museum’s height from ground level to the nearest millimeter. For the purposes of the record, it defines a museum as a place that displays and preserves objects and collections for public education and cultural enrichment.

The Makkah Tower museum and observation deck records bring the tower’s Guinness tally to at least five. Its existing titles include the world’s tallest clock tower, largest clock face and highest clock face.

The commission said the certificates reflected its efforts to develop Makkah’s landmarks and improve facilities for residents, pilgrims and other visitors. The initiative draws on the city’s historic, scientific and architectural assets as part of a wider effort to raise the international profile of its landmarks.



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