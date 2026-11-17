MANUU scholar discovers ancient rock Paintings in Medchal forests

Kondaveeti Gopi, Research Scholar, Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) has discovered a rare prehistoric rock painting dating approximately between 5,000 and 2,500 years ago in the forest region of Ponnal village, Shamirpet Mandal, Medchal–Malkajgiri District, Telangana

Hyderabad: Kondaveeti Gopi, Research Scholar, Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) has discovered a rare prehistoric rock painting dating approximately between 5,000 and 2,500 years ago in the forest region of Ponnal village, Shamirpet Mandal, Medchal–Malkajgiri District, Telangana.

Kondaveeti Gopi along with Mohammed Naseeruddin, Independent Researcher and local guides identified this site.

Numerous ancient paintings in red pigment have been found on the inner ceiling of a naturally formed rock shelter within a massive granite rock formation.

"These paintings mainly depict human figures, hunting scenes, various wild animals, geometric patterns and abstract designs. They serve as valuable evidence for understanding the lifestyle, artistic skills and relationship with nature of prehistoric human communities", MANUU said in a statement.

"The hunting scenes provide interesting insights into the hunting methods, community life and subsistence activities of prehistoric humans", the university said.

MANUU further said that several geometric and abstract designs - star-like or sun-like motifs, square-shaped patterns with loops on all four sides, hourglass-shaped or damaru-like symbols, and curved zigzag lines are also visible.

Why Ponnal Rock Art Shelter is important?

The Ponnal rock art shelter is a remarkable testimony to thousands of years of human experiences, the relationship between humans and nature, and artistic expressions of the past. The researchers emphasised that it is the collective responsibility of everyone to identify, scientifically study and preserve this historical heritage site for future generations.

Kondaveeti Gopi is pursuing research on the Megalithic Culture of the Godavari Basin at MANUU, Hyderabad, according to Prof. Salma Ahmed Farooqui, Director, CDS.

He has been conducting field-based studies on ancient stone structures, burial monuments, rock paintings and prehistoric cultures. Last year Kondaveeti Gopi also discovered a rock art site of significant prehistoric value near Palwancha, in Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana.



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