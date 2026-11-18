MP rigged Union Carbide cleanup tender to favour Gujarat firm: RTI

Four organizations of survivors of the 1984 Union Carbide disaster in Bhopal at a press conference Wednesday November 18, 2026 jointly called for the immediate scrapping of the tender awarded for assessment of toxic contamination in and around the abandoned pesticide factory

Bhopal: Four organizations of survivors of the 1984 Union Carbide disaster in Bhopal at a press conference Wednesday November 18, 2026 jointly called for the immediate scrapping of the tender awarded for assessment of toxic contamination in and around the abandoned pesticide factory.

Leaders of the organizations demanded punishment of officials responsible for endangering public health and the environment by fraudulently awarding the contract to an unqualified Gujarati firm.

Rashida Bee, president of BGPMSKS (Bhopal Gas Peedit Mahila Stationery Karmchari Sangh) said: “In 2018 the Indian Institute of Toxicology reported that the groundwater was contaminated up to 3.5 kms radially from the factory, but the tender conditions ask for assessment up to only 2 kms. A High Court appointed committee in 2023 estimated that the work of assessment would take 10 to 12 months whereas the tender conditions require the work to be completed in just 3 months.”

“The main reason the tender documents make no sense is that apart from a laboratory technician no technical persons, let alone experts, were involved in drafting the tender document on this technically challenging issue,” said Nawab Khan, President of BGPMPSM (Bhopal Gas Peedit Mahila Purush Sangharsh Morcha).

“It is because of the complex technical challenges that the Group of Ministers on Bhopal had directed floating a global tender in 2010 for assessment and remediation in Bhopal.” he added.

Balkrishna Namdeo, president of BGPNPBSM (Bhopal Gas Peedit Nirashrit Pensionbhogi Sangharsh Morcha) said, “The pen-pushers of the BGTRR department who drafted the tender document fraudulently introduced or relaxed conditions with the sole purpose of making it impossible for any other organization, but the one favoured, to bid successfully. The contract has been awarded to M/s Kadam Environmental Consultants of Gujarat that does not even qualify to be considered for the task as per the conditions set out by the department.”

“The officials must be punished for this massive fraud at the site of the World’s worst industrial disaster”, said Rachna Dhingra of BGIA (Bhopal Group for Information & Action).

“The scale of the potential damage to public health and the environment caused by this fraud needs to be kept in mind too. No less than four government scientific agencies have reported the presence of some of the most poisonous chemicals, including 9 Persistent Organic Pollutants, and heavy metals in high concentrations in the groundwater in an area of 40 square kms till 2018. Contaminants have been reported in groundwater sourced below 130 metres in at least 3 places”, she added.

The Bhopal gas tragedy, which occurred on the night of December 2-3, 1984, when poisonous Methyl Iso-cyanate gas leaked from the Union Carbide pesticide manufacturing plant, claimed the lives of 3,000 people almost instantly. Over the years, more than 25,000 have succumbed to the effects of the gas, and the tragic legacy continues unabated. Nearly half a million people continue to suffer from the side effects of the toxic exposure, with several thousand permanently disabled.

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