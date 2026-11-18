Netanyahu’s Likud loses Knesset Speaker’s Post to Opposition bloc

In another setback for Benjamin Netanyahu, his Likud Party MK Ofir Katz lost the Knesset Speaker’s election to Yashar Member of Knesset (MK) Matan Kahana.

[Matan Kahana in the Knesset after winning the Speaker's election Tuesday.]

Tel Aviv: In another setback for Benjamin Netanyahu, his Likud Party MK Ofir Katz lost the Knesset Speaker’s election to Yashar Member of Knesset (MK) Matan Kahana.

The voting for the new Knesset Speaker was held Tuesday night amid hectic lobbying and pressure tactics by Netanyahu and his allies.

In the end, however, all their efforts failed when Kahana became the new Speaker in the Israeli Parliament.

Kahana won the elections securing 66 votes as against 52 bagged by Likud’s Ofir Katz.

One Member of the Knesset from both the sides was absent.

Besides the support of all 48 MKs of the opposition bloc, Kahana received the support of the 18 MKs of the Arab parties. One member of the Arab parties was absent.

On the other hand, Katz received the votes of the ruling bloc, including the United Torah Judaism (UTJ) party, a long-term Netanyahu ally which had earlier declined to endorse him for the post of Prime Minister.

Gadi Eisenkot receives a shot in arm

The loss of the Likud nominee in the Speaker's election is a major gain for Gadi Eisenkot, who was ten days ago given the task to form the new government in Israel .

Eisenkot has been given the time till December 06, 2026 to form a new government.

The national elections in Israel were held on October 27, 2026 with no alliance winning the clear majority. Eisenkot, though claims the support of 67 MKs, there are a massive indifference between the opposition bloc over taking the support of the Arab parties.

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