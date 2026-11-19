Islam to replace Christianity as the world’s largest religion by 2035: Survey

Islam is projected to replace Christianity as the world’s largest religion by 2035, a latest survey by Washington based Pew Research Center said.

Washington: Islam is projected to replace Christianity as the world’s largest religion by 2035, a latest survey by Washington based Pew Research Center said.

Current Population of Christians, Muslims

Christianity has been the world’s largest religion for centuries. It will however change in less than ten years, the survey found.

The population of Christians as of now is estimated to be 2.3 to 2.4 billion accounting for about 28.8% of the global population in recent baseline estimates.

The population of Muslims as of now is around 2 billion which comes to about 25.6% of the global population.

Number of Muslims Growing at much faster rate

According to the Pew Research Center’s latest survey, Muslims are projected to grow at much faster rate as compared to other major religions in the world.

“Muslims are expected to outnumber Christians by 2035. Both religious groups are growing in size, but Muslims are growing faster”, the survey results revealed.

“By 2070, if recent trends continue, there will be more than 3.6 billion Muslims and just under 3 billion Christians worldwide”, the survey showed.

The world’s total population is projected to increase by 29% between 2020 and 2070.

“Muslims and Christians are the only religious groups analyzed in the survey that are expected to keep pace, with Christians growing by 30% and Muslims by 80%”, the Washington based research centre said.

The size of many religious groups will change relative to the world’s overall population as a result. Muslims will make up a larger percentage of the global population in 2070 (36%) than they did in 2020 (26%). Christians, meanwhile, will hold fairly steady at 29%, the survey found.

Growth rate of other religions

The Pew Research in its latest survey also found that the population of Hindus and Jews are projected to decline as compared to Islam and Christianity.

"Although Hindus are growing in absolute number, they are projected to decline as a percentage of the global population. Jews are expected to follow a similar pattern", the Pew Surevy said.

The survey found similar projection for the Buddhists population.

"Buddhists are expected to shrink both in number and as a portion of the world’s population in the coming decades", it said.

More people to incline towards a religion

The Pew Research Center further said that all other religions combined - including Baha’is, Daoists, Jains, Sikhs, adherents of folk religions and many other groups, are expected to experience a modest increase in number. However, they will slip below 2% of the global population by 2070.

Indicating that people are projected to incline more towards a religion, the Pew Research in its survey also found that the population of "atheists" will also decline in the coming days.

"People who have no religious affiliation – sometimes called religious “nones” – are projected to drop substantially as a share of the world population, from 24% in 2020 to 17% in 2070", the survey found.

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