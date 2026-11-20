Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2026 Subject-Wise Exam Schedule Released

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the subject-wise exam date and schedule of the Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2026 on its official website 'csirnet.nta.nic.in'

Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the subject-wise exam date and schedule of the Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2026 on its official website 'csirnet.nta.nic.in'.

The NTA had started the online registration process of the Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2026 from October 07, 2026. The last date of application was originally fixed as November 05, 2026. It was however extended till November 09, 2026.

While releasing the Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2026 notification, the NTA had said the entrance exam will be held for 05 subjects on December 19, 22 and 27, 2026, in online mode (Computer Based Test). The sibject-wise exam schedule has been released today.

Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2026 Subject-wise Schedule

As per the CSIR UGC NET Subjectwise schedule released for the December 2026 edition of the important exam, the exam will be held in two shifts. The first shift timing is 09:00 AM to 12:00 AM whereas the second shift timing is 03:00 PM to 06:00 PM with each shift having a duration of 180 minutes.

On December 19, 2026 - the first day of the entrance test, exam for Life Sciences will be held in the second shift.

On December 22, 2026, the exams will be held for two papers - Chemical Sciences and Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences (Earth Sciences). Both the exams will be held in the first shift.

On December 27, 2026, the exams will be held for two papers - Mathematical Sciences and Physical Sciences. Both the exams will be held in the second shift.

All candidates, who have registered for the exam, can check the official website "csirnet.nta.nic.in" for the complete schedule and other important details.

CSIR UGC NET December 2026 Admit Card Download

All registered candidates will now be issued the admit card or hall ticket which is the compulsory document to appear in the Joint CSIR UGC NET exam.

As per the exam schedule released by the NTA, the CSIR UGC NET December 2026 Admit Card will be published a week before the exam. Before releasing the admit card, the NTA will publish Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2026 Intimation of Cities of exam centres.

"The notification regarding the City of Examination Centre will be displayed on the NTA website 21 days prior to the examination", the NTA said.

Candidates should note that the Intimation of Cities of exam centres and admit cards are two different documents. A candidate must show the admit card at the exam centre.

About CSIR UGC NET December 2026

The Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR), known for its cutting edge R&D knowledge base in diverse S&T areas, is a contemporary R&D organization.

CSIR covers a wide spectrum of science and technology – from oceanography, geophysics, chemicals, drugs, genomics, biotechnology and nanotechnology to mining, aeronautics, instrumentation, environmental engineering and information technology. It provides significant technological intervention in many areas concerning societal efforts, which include environment, health, drinking water, food, housing, energy, farm and non-farm sectors. Further, CSIR's role in S&T human resource development is noteworthy.

CSIR and UGC provide Research Fellowships for training in methods of research under expert guidance of faculty members/scientists working in University Department/ National Laboratories and Institutions in various fields of Science and Interdisciplinary areas of research.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has been entrusted by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), with the task of conducting of Joint CSIR-UGC NET, June, 2026 which is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘award of Junior Research Fellowship and appointment as Assistant Professor’, ‘appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D.’ and ‘admission to Ph.D. only’ in Indian universities and colleges.

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