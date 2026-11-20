Rohingya Genocide: The ICJ Verdict is Not the End

The International Court of Justice’s November 19, 2026 judgment marks a historic legal reckoning: it found Myanmar responsible for genocide against the Rohingya

The International Court of Justice’s November 19, 2026 judgment marks a historic legal reckoning: it found Myanmar responsible for genocide against the Rohingya. But a verdict cannot itself restore citizenship, secure safe return or punish individuals. Its force will depend on whether Myanmar complies, and whether governments turn condemnation into sustained pressure and practical protection.

The Rohingya, a predominantly Muslim ethnic minority with deep roots in Myanmar’s Rakhine State, have faced decades of discrimination and state repression. Myanmar’s 1982 Citizenship Law effectively denied most Rohingya citizenship, leaving them stateless and restricting their movement, education and access to services. Denial of the name “Rohingya” became part of a broader refusal to recognise the community as belonging to the country.

From Exclusion to Mass Flight

The crisis escalated in successive waves, including mass displacement in 1978, 1991 and 2012. In 2016, attacks by the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) on security posts were followed by military operations. On 25 August 2017, ARSA attacked police and military positions; the military’s response was vastly more destructive. In the weeks that followed, security forces burned villages, killed civilians and committed widespread sexual violence. More than 700,000 Rohingya fled across the border to Bangladesh.

The exodus was not an isolated emergency. It followed years of exclusion, and it left hundreds of thousands of Rohingya still inside Myanmar facing severe restrictions. The UN’s 2018 fact-finding mission described the 2017 violence as widespread and systematic and urged accountability for senior military leaders. The Myanmar government rejected allegations of genocide, presenting its operations as counterinsurgency measures against ARSA.

The Case: A State, Not Individuals, on Trial

In November 2019, The Gambia, backed by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, brought the case against Myanmar at the ICJ, alleging violations of the 1948 Genocide Convention. The case was not a criminal trial of individual generals. It asked whether Myanmar, as a state, had breached its obligations to prevent and punish genocide.

In January 2020 , the Court ordered Myanmar to take provisional measures to protect the Rohingya and preserve evidence. Myanmar challenged the Court’s jurisdiction and The Gambia’s right to bring the case; in July 2022, the judges rejected its preliminary objections, allowing proceedings on the merits to continue. Hearings took place in January 2026, with survivors’ testimony forming a central part of the evidence.

The November 19 judgment is a landmark: the Court found that Myanmar committed genocide against the Rohingya during the 2017 clearance operations, and that it failed to prevent and punish genocide. It also found Myanmar had breached the Court’s 2020 order to preserve evidence. According to reporting on the decision, the judges voted 9-6 that the military campaign was carried out with the intent to destroy the group, at least in substantial part. The Court rejected the claim that counterterrorism alone explained the scale and nature of the violence.

What the Court Ordered, and What it cannot Do

The Court directed Myanmar to end any continuing violations, investigate people reasonably suspected of genocide and prosecute and punish them where warranted. It also ordered assurances against repetition, restitution for Rohingya, including conditions for safe, voluntary and dignified return and family reunification, and compensation. The amount and arrangements for reparations are to be determined in a later phase; Myanmar must report within two years on restitution and compensation measures.

These orders are binding, but the ICJ has no police force and cannot itself arrest officials or compel Myanmar’s military authorities to cooperate. If a state fails to comply, the other party can take the matter to the UN Security Council, which may recommend or decide measures. That route is politically uncertain: the Council’s enforcement power is discretionary, and its permanent members can block action. Compliance will therefore depend heavily on diplomatic pressure, international coordination and continued scrutiny.

Reactions: Recognition, But Little Room for Complacency

UN Secretary General António Guterres welcomed the ruling as recognition of victims and a reaffirmation that impunity must not prevail. For Rohingya survivors watching from Bangladesh, the decision brought a powerful form of public acknowledgement. But Rohingya advocates have stressed that recognition is not enough: survivors want the world to listen to them and include women in decisions about their future.

The United States’ response was more guarded. Although the Biden administration had formally determined in 2022 that Myanmar’s military committed genocide and crimes against humanity, the US State Department said it was studying the ICJ decision and emphasised the importance of avoiding politicisation of the Court. The contrast highlights a central tension: support for the Rohingya can coexist with political caution about how international courts define and apply genocide.

Myanmar’s military-backed government has not publicly responded to the judgement, so far. That silence does not diminish the legal finding, but it leaves open the practical question of whether the authorities will implement the orders. Nor does the judgement resolve responsibility for individual perpetrators; that requires separate criminal proceedings and the cooperation of states and other institutions.

A Crisis that has Moved on and Worsened

The Rohingya’s circumstances have changed since The Gambia filed its case. The 2021 military coup removed the civilian government led by Aung San Suu Kyi, and Myanmar has since been engulfed in wider conflict. In Rakhine, Rohingya civilians have been caught between the military and the Arakan Army, both of which have been accused of grave abuses. The Arakan Army now controls much of the state, while Rohingya face continued repression, forced labour and arbitrary detention.

Meanwhile, refugees in Bangladesh remain in overcrowded camps, dependent on humanitarian aid and without a clear path home. A return that is merely possible on paper would not satisfy the Court’s direction: it must be safe, voluntary and dignified. That requires security, freedom of movement, restored rights and credible guarantees against renewed persecution, not simply transport across a border.

What Happens Next

The immediate test is implementation. The Gambia and supporting states must press for Myanmar’s compliance, while the UN and other governments should monitor investigations, protect evidence and insist that Rohingya voices shape any return and restitution plans. The later reparations phase will also matter: compensation and restitution need to address the losses suffered by individuals and the community, not just produce a figure on paper.

The judgement’s wider significance lies in its answer to a long-standing question: can a state be held legally responsible for genocide? The Court has answered yes in this case. But its authority will be measured not only by what it declared, but by whether governments sustain pressure when the headlines fade. For the Rohingya, justice means more than a historic finding. It means safety, rights, accountability and a future they can choose for themselves.

[The writer, Asad Mirza, is Delhi based Journalist and Author.]

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