Population Growth Debate: Numbers are Not Clash of Religions

A new Pew Research Center projection saying Muslims could outnumber Christians worldwide by 2035, and forecasts major shifts in where both faiths are concentrated by 2070 describes demographic momentum, not a religious contest

A new Pew Research Center projection says Muslims could outnumber Christians worldwide by 2035, and forecasts major shifts in where both faiths are concentrated by 2070. The finding describes demographic momentum, not a religious contest. Yet, its framing could shape politics, inflame anxieties and test relations across faiths.

What Pew Actually Projects

The headline finding is straightforward: Christianity, the world’s largest religious group in 2020, is projected to be overtaken by Islam around 2035, if recent trends continue. Pew estimates that in 2020 there were 2.27 billion Christians and 2.02 billion Muslims. By 2035, the respective totals are projected to be 2.52 billion and 2.57 billion. By 2070, Muslims could number more than 3.6 billion, compared with just under 3 billion Christians.

The key correction is crucial: the report does not say Islam becomes the largest religion by 2020. That year is the baseline for projections running to 2070. Nor does the study predict a sudden religious takeover. It models what could happen if recent patterns of age, fertility, migration and religious switching persist. Pew explicitly warns that wars, policy shifts, economic changes and other unforeseen events could alter the trajectory.

Births, age and Geography, not Mass Conversion

The projected growth is driven principally by demographics. During 2020-2025, Pew estimates Muslim women had an average of 3.1 children, compared with 2.5 among Christian women; the average for women in other religious groups was 1.6. Muslims are also younger on average, meaning a larger share are entering or still within their childbearing years. Pew says conversion and switching matter much less to the global comparison than births and deaths.

Both faiths are growing. The difference is pace and location. Much of the world’s population growth is expected in sub-Saharan Africa, where both Christianity and Islam are strong. By 2070, more than half of the world’s Christians are projected to live there; the Democratic Republic of the Congo is expected to surpass the United States as the country with the largest Christian population. This is not Christianity disappearing, but its centre of numerical gravity shifting south.

Pew’s findings also resist a simple two-faith story. Hindus and Jews are projected to grow in absolute numbers while declining slightly as a share of the global population; Buddhists are projected to decline in both number and share. The religiously unaffiliated increase in many countries, but their global share is affected by China’s projected population decline. The data describe a complex rebalancing, not a binary contest between Islam and Christianity.

India: A Real Shift, Often Distorted

India is central to the debate because it has the world’s largest Hindu population and one of its largest Muslim populations. Pew projects that India’s population will grow from about 1.4 billion in 2020 to 1.7 billion in 2070. Hindus are projected to increase in number, from roughly 1.11 billion to 1.29 billion, while their share falls from 79.4% to 75.8%. Muslims are projected to rise from 213 million to about 334 million, increasing their share from 15.2% to 19.6%. Hindus would still constitute more than three-quarters of the population.

The study attributes the difference mainly to age and fertility. For 2020-2025, it estimates fertility at 2.3 children per Muslim woman in India and 1.9 per Hindu woman; India’s overall fertility has fallen substantially. The distinction between share and number matters: a group can become a smaller percentage of a growing population while still adding people. Pew’s estimate is a conditional projection, not evidence of a coordinated effort to change India’s religious balance.

Hindutva politics has long treated Muslim population growth as a threat, and such projections can be selectively presented as proof of demographic “replacement”. But the report’s own figures undermine claims of an imminent Hindu minority: even in 2070, Hindus remain an overwhelming majority, while their absolute population increases. A forecast of gradual change is not proof of conspiracy, political intent or a future transfer of power.

Europe: A Political Flashpoint, not a Demographic Takeover

In Europe, the numbers are likely to enter an already heated argument about immigration, national identity and secularism. Pew projects the continent’s Muslim share rising from 6% in 2020 to 13% in 2070, while its population overall shrinks. The Christian population is projected to fall from 505 million to 324 million. These estimates can be weaponised by far-right movements that portray Muslims as a threat to “Christian Europe”, despite the fact that population projections do not establish political control, shared ideology or uniform behaviour among people of any faith.

The danger is not that the projections themselves cause hostility, but that headlines turn a demographic estimate into a civilisational scoreboard. Pew’s research director Alan Cooperman has cautioned against casting Muslim growth as Christians “losing” to Muslims: much of both communities’ growth occurs where they are already majorities. A Harvard researcher cited in coverage urged interreligious education and personal contact, arguing that relationships across faith lines can humanise communities too often reduced to statistics.

There is no single, unified response from “Christian leaders” or “Muslim leaders”, so far. Some faith-focused coverage has described the projection as “concerning,” while demographers have stressed its conditional nature. That difference itself matters: religious leaders can either reinforce zero-sum anxiety or emphasise shared civic life, mutual respect and the fact that population size does not determine a faith’s moral worth or political rights.

What Changes and What does Not

The most consequential outcome may be symbolic rather than immediate. The report could influence debates over migration, family policy, minority rights and the place of religion in public life. In India, it may be invoked in arguments about fertility and citizenship; in Europe, in disputes over integration and national identity. Governments and media should therefore report both the headline and the context: assumptions, uncertainty, local variation, and the difference between population share and absolute numbers.

Will Islam’s projected first place reshape global politics? Not automatically. A global total cannot predict how states vote, how communities worship, or whether people cooperate across religious differences. The projections do anticipate a dramatic redistribution of Christianity toward Africa and a larger Muslim population across several regions, but neither trend translates mechanically into political power. The strongest conclusion is narrower: demography changes the societies in which people live; politics determines whether those changes are handled inclusively or exploited.

Pew’s work is a forecast, not a verdict on the future. Its numbers deserve scrutiny, but they do not justify panic or triumphalism. The real test for leaders, religious and political, is whether they treat demographic change as a reason to protect equal citizenship and deepen dialogue or as ammunition for division.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic