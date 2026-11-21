Punjab Class 12 2027 exams from March 05, Class 10 from March 19

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released on its official website 'pseb.ac.in' the date sheet or time table of the 2027 Class 10 (Matric) and Class 12 (Inter) exams to be held in the month of March 2027

Punjab PSEB 2027 Board Exam Time Table: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released on its official website 'pseb.ac.in' the date sheet or time table of the 2027 Class 10 (Matric) and Class 12 (Inter) exams to be held in the month of March 2027.

The detailes schedule of the 2027 PSEB classes 10th and 12th are yet to be released. The Punjab board however said the Class 10 board exam 2027 will begin on March 19 and continue till April 20, 2027.

The Punjab School Education Board further said that the Class 12th board exams 2027 will be held from March 05 to April 23, 2027. During the same period i.e. March 05 to April 23, 2027, Class 8th exams will also be conducted, the candidates should note.

Steps to Download 8, 10 and 12 Time Table

Students appearing for the classes 8, 10 and 12th board exam 2027 can check the steps provided below to download the exam date sheet once released on the official website.

Go to the official website: " pseb.ac.in ".

". Once on the homepage, students can click on the "Class 8th Date Sheet/ Class 10th Timetable/ Class 12th Exam Schedule" 2027 link.

The subject-wise date sheet PDF will be displayed on the screen.

Check the exam dates and download the timetable PDF.

Students are advised to regularly visit the board's official website for any upcoming date sheet announcements or updates.

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