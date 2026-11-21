SPL 26/27: Team Ronaldo humbled as Al Ahli devastates Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo’s men looked almost clueless as Al Ahli Saudi FC overpowered Al Nassr in very field of football in the latest Saudi Pro League 26/27 match Friday November 20, 2026.

Saudi Pro League 2026-27: Cristiano Ronaldo’s men looked almost clueless as Al Ahli Saudi FC overpowered Al Nassr in very field of football in the latest Saudi Pro League 26/27 match Friday November 20, 2026.

Al-Ahli vs Al-Nassr Highlights

The Al Ahli versus Al Nassr Roshn Saudi League (RSL) latest match played at King Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah Friday was dominated by the host right from the kickstart though Ronaldo shined in the 14th minute of the match. Cristiano Ronaldo sent the ball past the net with the help of a fine assist from Joao Felix to make the score 1-0 for Al-Nassr.

Al Ahli Jeddah had scored the equalizer about 20 minutes later but the goal was disqualified after a VAR review. However, Brazilian midfielder Galeno equalized for Al Ahli on the stroke of Half Time with a superb effort from outside the penalty area.

Al Ahli went ahead in the Second Half with the help of Ivan Toney's penalty -- the England striker's 14th goal of the ongoing Saudi Pro League season, and Brazil defender Roger Ibañez extended the home side's lead four minutes later taking the score to 3-1 for Al Ahli.

Ronaldo’s 986th goal fails to win the match

Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal scored against Al Ahli Saudi FC was his 986th career goal. The legendary footballer is now just 14 goals away from his dream target of 1,000 goals.

Ronaldo’s 986th however could not win Al Nassr its match against Al Ahli.

Playing against Al Ahli, Ronaldo, after scoring his 986th goal, missed the chance to add to his tally four minutes later when his penalty struck a post after Nawaf Al-Boushail had been brought down in the box.

The 41-year-old has now missed both of his penalty attempts for Al Nassr this season, the first time he has failed to score with consecutive penalties in the competition.

A victory against Al Ahli would have taken Al Nassr to the top of the Saudi Pro League Standings Table. The 2025 SPL Champions, however, missed the chance.

The SPL latest standings now shows Al Hilal leading the table with 30 points followed by Al-Qadsiah and Al-Nassr at the 2nd and 3rd place respectively. Al Qadsiah and Al Nassr both have 28 points, but the former has an edge over the latter because of the goal difference.

The victory against Al-Nassr, took Al-Ahli Saudi FC from the 6th position to the 4th in the Saudi Pro League Standing Table.

[Faizee M Zohair Safwan is Staff Writer at ummid.com.]

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