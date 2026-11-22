MPPSC 2027 Exam Calendar: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the MPPSC Calendar 2027, confirming the exam date and schedule of Madhya Pradesh Civil Services 2027 and other competitive exams.
According to the MPPSC Exam Calendar for the year 2027-28 released by the MP Public Service Commission, the MPPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination will be held on January 24, 2027. On the same day, the Madhya Pradesh State Forest Service Preliminary examination.
The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission further confirmed that the MP Civil Services Main Exam will be held from May 10 to 15, 2027.
In a notification released on Saturday, the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission further said that it will conduct a second MP State Service Preliminary Examination in 2027. The second MPPSC Prelims, marked as a Special Examination, will be conducted on May 2, 2027, the MPPSC notification said.
The State Service Commission in its notification said the State Service Main Examination (Special) will be conducted from August 09 to 14, 2027.
The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission has confirmed the date and schedule of a total of 25 Recruitment Examination to fill the government vacancies across the various departments of Madhya Pradesh.
Candidates preparing for the State Services Exams as listed above should note that the released examination calendar is tentative, and the exam notification, along with the final schedule, will be published only after the necessary approval from the government department
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