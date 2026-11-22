Madhya Pradesh Civil Services Exam 2027 Dates Confirmed, Read Full Schedule

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the MPPSC Calendar 2027, confirming the exam date and schedule of Madhya Pradesh Civil Services 2027 and other competitive exams.

MPPSC 2027 Exam Calendar: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the MPPSC Calendar 2027, confirming the exam date and schedule of Madhya Pradesh Civil Services 2027 and other competitive exams.

According to the MPPSC Exam Calendar for the year 2027-28 released by the MP Public Service Commission, the MPPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination will be held on January 24, 2027. On the same day, the Madhya Pradesh State Forest Service Preliminary examination.

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission further confirmed that the MP Civil Services Main Exam will be held from May 10 to 15, 2027.

In a notification released on Saturday, the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission further said that it will conduct a second MP State Service Preliminary Examination in 2027. The second MPPSC Prelims, marked as a Special Examination, will be conducted on May 2, 2027, the MPPSC notification said.

The State Service Commission in its notification said the State Service Main Examination (Special) will be conducted from August 09 to 14, 2027.

MPPSC 2027 Calendar

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission has confirmed the date and schedule of a total of 25 Recruitment Examination to fill the government vacancies across the various departments of Madhya Pradesh.

State Service and State Forest Service Preliminary Examination: January 24, 2027

State Engineering Service Examination : February 14, 2027

State Eligibility Test (SET): March 7, 2027

Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Examination : April 18, 2027

Assistant District Public Prosecution Officer Examination: April 18, 2027

Deputy Director, Principal Grade-2, Assistant Director (Technical) Examination: April 18, 2027

State Forest Service Main Examination: April 25, 2027

State Service Preliminary Examination (Special): May 2, 2027

State Service Main Examination: May 10 to May 15, 2027

Assistant Registrar Examination: May 30, 2027

Ayurveda, Unani and Homeopathy Medical Officer Examination: June 27, 2027

Assistant Professor Examination (various subjects): July 4, 2027

Sports Officer Examination: July 4, 2027

Librarian Examinatio: July 4, 2027

Assistant Manager Examination: July 25, 2027

Mining Inspector Examination: July 25, 2027

Food Safety Officer Examination: August 1, 2027

State Service Main Examination (Special) : August 9 to 14, 2027

Scientific Officer (Physics, Chemistry and Biology) Examinations : September 26, 2027

ExaminationTaxation Assistant Examination : September 26, 2027

Lecturer (Polytechnic College) Examination : October 17, 2027

Candidates preparing for the State Services Exams as listed above should note that the released examination calendar is tentative, and the exam notification, along with the final schedule, will be published only after the necessary approval from the government department

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