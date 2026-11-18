Final Results: 126 American Muslims Elected in 2026 U.S. Midterms

A record, 126 American Muslims, have won the 2026 U.S. Midterm elections, according to the final list released by the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR)

2026 US Midterm Final Results: A record, 126 American Muslims, have won the 2026 U.S. Midterm elections, according to the final list released by the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR).

Polling for the Midterm Elections was held across the United States on Tuesday November 03, 2026. The counting of votes began soon after the polling ended on Tuesday.

As per the final results of the US Midterm Elections, the Democratic Party has taken control of the Senate as well as the House of Representatives – winning 56/100 and 257/435 seats respectively.

On the other hand, Donald Trump’s Republican Party won 44 and 171 seats in the Senate and the House respectively, as per the final results announced after the counting of all votes.

Muslims in U.S. Politics

A record number of American Muslims had contested the highly polarized elections in the American history. And, despite the rampant Islamophobia and anti-Muslim hate campaign, and millions of dollars pumped-in to make sure they are defeated, as many 126 American Muslims have won the 2026 U.S. Midterm elections, as per the final tracking results from the November 3 midterm elections released by the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) and CAIR Action, its advocacy affiliate.

Among the 126 American Muslims, who have won the 2026 U.S. Midterms, 115 have won the polls at the federal, state, and local levels in 21 states, including 45 state and legislative wins, with 1 more Muslim candidate leading in a race still being counted.

"This number is projected to rise to 128 when counts are complete next week", CAIR action said.

Muslim Representation in U.S. up by 18%

In total, CAIR and CAIR Action tracked 168 American Muslim candidates, who made it past their primaries and sought local, state, and federal office during the 2026 election cycle.

The preliminary total sets a new midterm election record in CAIR’s tracking, surpassing the 82 Muslim electoral victories reported in 2022 by 15, an increase of approximately 18 percent.

Incumbents and First Timers

Among the eight American Muslims, who have won the 2026 U.S. Mid Term Elections, 04 - Ilhan Omar , Rashida Tlaib, Lateefah Simon and Andre Carson, have retained their seats.

Among the other 04, Dr Abdul El-Sayed has won the U.S. Senate elections from Michigan. Dr El-Sayed will be the first Muslim to enter the Upper House of the U.S. Parliament as Senator.

Dr. Adam Hamawy, Gaza doctor and surgeon, won the Congressional race in New Jersey’s 12th District, becoming the state’s first Muslim member of the U.S. Congress. Dr Adam, the Army veteran and surgeon had volunteered on medical missions in Gaza in 2024 and 2025 is now serving as Congressman.

Darializa Avila Chevalier was reported among the winners in New York’s 13th District.

Aisha Wahab, the Afghan-American who entered Congress after an August special election , won a full term in California’s 14th District.

Other American Muslims on course to victory

In the Midwest, several Muslim candidates secured victories or established leads in state legislative contests. Abbas Alawieh, Alabas Farhat and Jalal Abdallah have won Michigan legislative races, while Munira Abdullahi and Ismail Mohamed won their respective Ohio House contests.

State Rep Nabeela Syed flipped a Republican-held Illinois State Senate seat, defeating appointed Sen. Darby Hills in the 26th District. Abdelnasser Rashid retained his seat in the Illinois House. Mariam Saad Bazzi was also among the winners in Michigan’s Court of Appeals election.

Minnesota saw victories by state lawmakers Omar Fateh and Zaynab Mohamed, while Mohamud Noor and Samakab Hussein secured their uncontested legislative races.

In Oregon, state Senator Kayse Jama retained his seat without opposition. However, Nafisa Fai remained behind Pam Treece in the race for Washington County Chair, where additional ballots were still being counted.

In Washington state, Osman Salahuddin led his race for the 48th District state House seat with about 69% of the vote.

In the Northeast, Aber Kawas won New York’s 12th State Senate District, while incumbent Robert Jackson retained his seat without opposition.

Connecticut lawmakers Maryam Khan and Saud Anwar also won their respective state Senate races. MD Rahman was seeking re-election in Connecticut’s 4th Senate District, where results were not yet available. Madinah Wilson-Anton and Tarik Khan retained their legislative seats in Delaware and Pennsylvania, respectively.

In the South, Ruwa Romman won Georgia’s State Senate District 7, while Sheikh Rahman retained his seat without opposition. Farooq Mughal won back his former Georgia House seat, flipping the district from Republican to Democratic control.

Texas lawmakers Salman Bhojani and Suleman Lalani secured re-election, while Letitia Plummer won the Harris County Judge election. North Carolina state Senator Mujtaba Mohammed also retained his seat.

Iman Jodeh won Colorado’s State Senate District 29, according to the Muslim Network TV.

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