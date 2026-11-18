‘My only crime is...’: Azam Khan after released on bail

Azam Khan after he was released on bail Wednesday November 18, 2026 said his only crime for which he has been punished is establishing a university.

Rampur: Azam Khan after he was released on bail Wednesday November 18, 2026 said his only crime for which he has been punished is establishing a university.

“A Muslim has dared to build a world class university… And, this is my only crime for which I am sent from one jail to another”, Azam Khan said.

Azam Khan was talking to reporters outside the Dasana Jail in Ghaziabad after he was released on bail following an order by the Allahabad High Court.

Azam Khan - Founder of Mohammed Ali Jauhar University in Rampur who has been MP, MLA and Minister, said his continued and prolonged incarceration in different jails is the result of vendetta politics.

“I am being punished for establishing a ‘Shiksha ka Mandir’... A university... Damages have also been done to the university I have established”, he said.

"They called me mafia... Am I a mafia? A person who has established schools and colleges for poor children is a mafia?" he asked.

Azam Khan also had a solemn advice for the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

"ED officials should improve their image and reform themselves. They should neither ruin the country nor themselves", Azam Khan, who was given a rousing welcome by his supporters as soon as he stepped out of the jail, said.

Azam Khan, along with his son Abdullah Azam Khan, was granted bail by the Allahabad High Court on October 29, 2026 . He was however arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) the moment he came out of the jail. The court slammed the ED for the hasty arrest of Khan.

"Heavens will not fall"

Earlier, the Supreme Court had refused to stay the Allahabad HC order to grant bail to Azam Khan.

While seeking stay on the HC bail order, Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, appearing for the ED, also objected to the court’s observation that Azam Khan’s arrest was motivated and sought a status quo order.

The SC bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana refused urgent hearing on the ED petition,

“No. Not today. You argue all these points before the court concerned tomorrow,” the Supreme Court said.

When Raju pressed for interim protection, Justice Bagchi remarked, “Let him be on interim bail. Heavens will not fall.”

Cases against Azam Khan: Timeline

Besides the latest case lodged by ED related to money lundering, Azam Khan faces some 89 criminal cases filed against him since 2019. These cases, filed after the BJP came to power in UP in 2017, primarily related to land grabbing, forgery, hate speech, and misuse of power.

He was first arrested on February 29, 2020, in connection with a case involving the alleged forgery of his son and MLA Abdullah Azam Khan's birth certificate.

He was released on May 19, 2022 following a bail order by the Supreme Court of India and was released after spending 27 months in jail. In a telling observation during Azam Khan's case, the apex court had said that "a pattern is emrging to keep the SP leader permanently in jail."

In October 2023, a Special Court in Rampur convicted him - along with his wife Tazeen Fatima and son Abdullah, to seven years in prison in the Rampur Quality Bar land encroachment case, that led to his immediate re-arrest and return to Sitapur Jail. Since then he was in jail, and released today after 23 months.

In September 2025 , Azam Khan and his son were granted bail. The two were however sent back to jail in November 2025 .

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