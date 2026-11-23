50% reservation for Saudi citizens in these 17 financial professions

Saudi Arabia has announced 50% reservation for locals in as many as 17 financial professions in the private sector from May 2027

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has announced 50% reservation for locals in as many as 17 financial professions in the private sector from May 2027.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD) announced the decision on November 22, 2026, in co-operation with the Saudi Organization for Chartered and Professional Accountants (SOCPA).

What is seen as a new Saudization process in private sector the new rule will come into effect on May 23, 2027.

List of 17 Professions Covered

The new Saudization requirement covers the following financial professions:

Financial Analysis Specialist Financial Consulting Specialist Investment Manager Financial Control Specialist Investment Specialist Financial Planning Specialist Financial Product Development Specialist Treasury Specialist Credit Manager Financial Services Control Manager Financial Investigator Government Revenue Specialist Financial Brokerage Manager Investment Consultant Investment Expert Financial Advisor Financial Expert

Grace Period

The move aims to create more employment opportunities for Saudi citizens and increase their participation in the private-sector workforce.

The decision comes into effect on May 23, 2027, giving businesses enough time to review their staffing arrangements and meet the required Saudization percentage.

The ministry has granted affected establishments a six-month grace period from the announced date to prepare for the new requirements.

Businesses failing to comply with the requirements may face penalties and other regulatory measures, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said.

The decision is part of Saudi Arabia’s broader efforts to increase employment opportunities for Saudi nationals in specialized professions and achieve the labor market objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

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