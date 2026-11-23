CMAT 2027 Registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started from today i.e. Monday November 23, 2027 Online Registration and Application Process for Common Management Admission Test 2027 (CMAT 2027) through its official website 'cmat.nta.nic.in'.
Candidates should note that the last date of application for CMAT 2027 is December 20, 2026.
Candidates should also note that while starting the registration process, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has also cofirmed the date of CMAT 2027, according to which the important exam will be held on February 11, 2027.
A detailed notification giving last date of application, new exam pattern, CMAT admit card download date and other important information can be accessed through the official website.
"Information about the eligibility, scheme of exam, exam centers, exam timings, exam fee, procedure for applying etc. are contained in the Information Bulletin hosted on the website of NTA-CMAT", the NTA said.
The Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) is a National Level Entrance Examination for admission to management programmes in the country.
The CMAT test facilitates AICTE affiliated/Participating Institutions to select suitable graduate candidates for admission to the Management Courses in affiliated Institutions.
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