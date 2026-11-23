CMAT 2027 Registration Starts, Last Date Dec 20

Candidates should note that while starting the registration process, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has also cofirmed the date of CMAT 2027, according to which the important exam will be held on February 11, 2027

CMAT 2027 Registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started from today i.e. Monday November 23, 2027 Online Registration and Application Process for Common Management Admission Test 2027 (CMAT 2027) through its official website 'cmat.nta.nic.in'.

Candidates should note that the last date of application for CMAT 2027 is December 20, 2026.

Candidates should also note that while starting the registration process, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has also cofirmed the date of CMAT 2027, according to which the important exam will be held on February 11, 2027.

CMAT 2027 Registration Steps

Go to official website: "cmat.nta.nic.in" Under the Latest News section of the home page, use the link marked as "Registration for CMAT 2027 is Live" Click on "CMAT-2027 Registration" Fill in all the details Pay the fees and submit your CMAT application form

A detailed notification giving last date of application, new exam pattern, CMAT admit card download date and other important information can be accessed through the official website.

CMAT 2027 Important Dates

Start date of CMAT 2027 application: November 23, 2026

Last date of CMAT application: December 20, 2026

Last date of submission of application fees: December 21, 2026 (upto 11:50 P.M.)

Submission of CMAT application with late fee: December 22 to 25, 2026

Last date of fees transaction with late fees: December 25, 2026 (upto 11:50 P.M.)

Correction in Particulars in Application Form: December 26 to 28, 2026

Announcemenet of the City Examination: January 21, 2027

Downloading of Admit Cards from NTA website: February 04, 2027

Date of Examination: February 11, 2027

Duration: 180 minutes (03:00 Hrs)

Timing of Examination: To be announced later on website

Language of the Paper: English Only

Release of CMAT 2027 Answer Key and recorded responses of candidates and date to challenge: February 19 to 21, 2027

CMAT 2027 Result Date: February 25, 2027

"Information about the eligibility, scheme of exam, exam centers, exam timings, exam fee, procedure for applying etc. are contained in the Information Bulletin hosted on the website of NTA-CMAT", the NTA said.

The Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) is a National Level Entrance Examination for admission to management programmes in the country.

The CMAT test facilitates AICTE affiliated/Participating Institutions to select suitable graduate candidates for admission to the Management Courses in affiliated Institutions.

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