Need of the Hour: Defending Democracy, Combating Fascism

The BJP employed every means to come to power, now it wants to retain the power for good, despite the large mass of people being against the anti-people policies being pursued by it, and mass deletion of voters using Special Intensive Revision (SIR) is one.

While speaking at the valedictory session of Bharat Summit 2026, Rahul Gandhi came down heavily on mass deletion of voters (SIR) and the nexus between business and politics. He stated that democracy has been under attack from 2014 as fascists are running the country. There is country wide agitation against the Special Investigating Revision. Citizens committees and regular agitations by them are constantly agitating against SIR, as crores have been disenfranchised due to his.

V-Dem Institute Rankings (2025–2026 Reports), Electoral Democracy Index, Ranked India 106th out of 179 countries (with a score of 0.38, marking its lowest level since the 1975 Emergency). This institute also label’s India as elected autocracy rather than democracy proper. The response of the Government to agitations has been brutal, nonviolent participating in protests have been badly beaten. The present regime is out to eliminate the opponents from the electoral rolls so that despite its falling popularity it can keep winning the future elections.

Earlier they (BJP) had also tried disenfranchisement through NRC in Assam, where contrary to their claims only 20 Lakh people did not have papers ,12 lakhs of which were Hindus. They have been crying hoarse about infiltrators but the figures do not match their claims. The ruling party has already influenced or infiltrated our judicial system, autonomous institutions and is curtailing the democratic freedoms in an all-round manner. Keeping this in mind, Rahul’s calling them fascist does not seem to be out of the place.

RSS emerged from the sections of society who were opposed to the democratising movements during the colonial period. These were feudal-landlord clergy sections who wanted to stick to the values of hierarchy of feudal times. These tendencies not only kept aloof from anti British struggles but also opposed the movements for social and democratic reforms, workers unions, education for Dalits and women and the national movement. National movement got streamlined with the formation of Indian National Congress, and its gradual stance for freedom and democracy.

Muslim League on one side and RSS-Hindu Mahasabha on the other asked for nations in the name of their respective religions. The outcome was that in due course RSS opposed Indian Constitution and tricolour, it upheld the values of Manu smriti, in opposition to the values of Liberty, Equality and fraternity as envisaged by Indian Constitution.

Their fascination for fascism and its values-method was loudly articulated. Munje of Hindu Mahasabha was greatly impressed by Musolini. On his return from the Round Table Conference in London, he stopped over to see him. He was impressed by Balilla the core of fascist organization. Marzia Casolori in her book In the ‘Shadow of Swastika’ tells us the details of that meeting. The subtitle of the book is The Relationships Between Indian Radical Nationalism, Italian Fascism and Nazism, which is self-explanatory.

We further see the same ideas, this time that of German Nazism, in the book; ‘We or our Nationhood defined’ by second Sarsanghchalak of RSS, M.S. Golwalkar. In the book Golwalkar writes:

“…To keep up the purity of the nation and its culture, Germany shocked the world by purging the country of Semitic races-The Jews. National pride at its highest has been manifested here. Germany has also shown how nigh impossible it is for races and cultures, having differences going to the root, to be assimilated into one united whole, a good lesson for us in Hindustan to learn and profit by. (We or Our nationhood Defined P. 27, Nagpur 1938)”

Same Golwalkar laid down the two core foundations of Hindu Nationalist politics, which underlie the politics of BJP. One is to call Muslims, Christians and Communists as an internal threat to Hindu nation. The second is to glorify the Manu Smriti and the values of caste and gender hierarchy inherent in that.

As Modi was the Prime Ministerial candidate his image was glorified by various agencies from abroad. Even before he became Prime minister, and later gathered lots of Charisma social scientist Ashish Nandy had interviewed him and his clinical diagnosis of Modi was that he is a classic fascist person. This was a clinical diagnosis and not used as an abuse. Nandy writes:

“ More than a decade ago, when Narendra Modi was a nobody, a small-time RSS pracharak trying to make it as a small-time BJP functionary, I had the privilege of interviewing…it left me in no doubt that here was a classic, clinical case of a fascist. I never use the term ‘fascist’ as a term of abuse; to me it is a diagnostic category comprising not only one’s ideological posture but also the personality traits and motivational patterns contextualizing the ideology.”

The fascist regimes promote the corporate sector, In India, while most of them are having a gala time, one of them is a special beneficiary. All the policies are oriented towards the enrichment of corporations while the plight of average people sees a free fall. The phenomenon in India has an additional feature. In Germany it was race in particular, while here in India, religious identity has played a major role and issues related to Ram Temple, Holy Cow, Love jihad have played a central part in consolidating the politics of Hindu nationalism.

Interestingly one German delegation which visited Gujarat, post 2002 carnage, got a feeling of déjà vu, reminding them of what had happened in Germany decades ago. Incidentally in Gujarat school books Hitler has been glorified as a great nationalist. Interestingly Gandhi had remarked about RSS, as it being ‘a communal body with totalitarian outlook’

Today as we gear up for the campaigns against Special Intensive Revision (SIR), we need to understand that the BJP regime is not an ordinary regime. Not only that it has employed every means to come to power, now it wants to retain the power for good, despite the large mass of people being against the anti-people policies being pursued by it. SIR is the biggest threat to Indian democracy, as it is disenfranchising a very large number of potential opponents of BJP. The system as a whole has been corrupted by appointment of people in crucial positions at most departments.

The Constitution and values of the freedom movement face a grave risk in current times. Hope we ensure that democratic principles are restored through our efforts.

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