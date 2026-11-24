FIFA President asked can Nigeria host World Cup. His response

FIFA President Gianni Infantino Monday November 23, 2026 said there is no chance of Nigeria to host Football World Cup under the present circumstances.

Abuja: FIFA President Gianni Infantino Monday November 23, 2026 said there is no chance of Nigeria to host Football World Cup under the present circumstances.

During an interview with ARISE News in Abuja, Infantino was asked whether Nigeria could host a FIFA World Cup.

“Today, no”, he bluntly said.

Infantino cited inadequate infrastructure in the country as the reason behind his blunt response.

“The key to hosting a World Cup is obviously the infrastructure, the stadiums, the airports, transportation, and this is where best practice is needed”, he said.

“Problem is not Nigeria”

Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard, who was appointed in 2022 by then FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura as a member of the FIFA Task Force for Infrastructure Development in Africa and subsequently founded African Collaborations Group (ACG) to address the continent’s sport infrastructure gap, agreed.

“President Infantino is right. Nigeria is not ready to host a FIFA World Cup today. But the problem is not Nigeria. The problem is the model. For decades, Africa has built standalone, football-only stadiums that sit empty 340 days a year, burdening public budgets instead of contributing to the economy.

“That model has failed everywhere it has been tried. What Nigeria needs — what every African country needs — is not another standalone, football-only stadium. It is an integrated sport and entertainment district designed to generate revenue and create jobs 365 days a year”, he added.

The FIFA Task Force was created to support FIFA President Gianni Infantino’s goal of accelerating FIFA-standard sport infrastructure across the continent. Building on that experience, Pompigne-Mognard founded ACG to originate bankable sport and entertainment district projects — moving beyond single-venue models towards mixed-use, revenue-generating and financially sustainable district ecosystems.

The FIFA World Cup was last hosted in Africa when South Africa was the destination of the international football's biggest tournament in 2010. The next in line in the sub-continent is Morocco which will co-host the 2030 FIFA World Cup with Spain and Portugal.

Back to Nigeria, the country had earlier lost a bid to host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations to a joint entry from Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

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