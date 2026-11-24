Imran Khan Imprisonment: How Yvonne Ridley Exposed Pakistani Intellectuals

Yvonne Ridley’s intervention has exposed an embarrassing contrast between a foreign journalist prepared to risk imprisonment and Pakistan’s intellectuals, even the most ‘radical’ ones, reluctant to endure so much as minor professional discomfort.

Yvonne Ridley’s November 19 article in Middle East Monitor, “ Why I offered to take Imran Khan’s place in Adiala Jail ”, has provoked an extraordinary response. Widely circulated and passionately debated, it has exposed two scandals at the heart of Pakistan’s political crisis: the claim that Imran Khan bears responsibility for his imprisonment because he refuses to surrender, and the reluctance of the country’s privileged intelligentsia to confront those responsible for his predicament.

Ridley’s offer, made on South Africa’s Salaamedia radio, to take Khan’s place in prison so he could receive urgently needed medical treatment was an exceptional act of solidarity. But the controversy raises a more consequential question: When did refusing to capitulate to tyranny become a political failing, while capitulation itself became the highest expression of wisdom?

Consider the fashionable advice offered to Khan by Pakistan’s self-appointed political realists. Stop being stubborn. Negotiate your release. Accept exile. Retire to some luxurious Mediterranean villa. Let the Field Marshal and his partners in the House of Sharif and House of Zardari-Bhutto exercise their power and enjoy its privileges undisturbed.

What a magnificent bargain. The prisoner gets his freedom. His jailers get the country.

All Khan must surrender is his insistence that the February 2024 electoral verdict be respected, that the people’s mandate not be trampled by an unelected, unaccountable ruling clique, and that Pakistanis, rather than a self-serving cabal sustained by the top brass, possess the sovereign right to choose their government.

Apparently, these are unreasonable demands.

The inversion is complete. Those who have appropriated power without democratic legitimacy are portrayed as sensible negotiators. The man resisting them is condemned as obstinate. His imprisonment becomes not their responsibility but his own fault.

By this logic, every political prisoner who rejects his captors’ conditions is responsible for his own suffering. Every dissident who refuses submission is guilty of prolonging his persecution.

History offers a devastating answer.

In January 1985, South Africa’s apartheid president, P. W. Botha, offered Nelson Mandela conditional freedom if he renounced violence as a political instrument. Mandela had already spent more than two decades behind bars. His release was within reach. He could return to his family and resume political activity outside prison.

The professional pragmatists would surely have applauded acceptance. Why remain incarcerated over a negotiable condition? Why sacrifice liberty when tactical flexibility might achieve more?

Mandela refused.

His response, delivered publicly by his daughter Zindzi in February 1985, contained a sentence that should be compulsory reading for everyone advising Khan to strike a deal:

“Only free men can negotiate. Prisoners cannot enter into contracts.”

Mandela understood the distinction between negotiation and submission. Genuine bargaining requires political agency. A transaction in which the jailer demands that the prisoner renounce essential elements of his struggle as the price of freedom is something altogether different.

He was not rejecting compromise in principle. He was denying his captors the authority to dictate the legitimate boundaries of resistance.

He remained imprisoned until February 1990.

Imagine Pakistan’s contemporary apostles of pragmatism advising Mandela in 1985. Five additional years behind bars because he rejected Botha’s conditions. What extraordinary stubbornness. What a wasted opportunity. What irresponsible leadership.

Yet Mandela’s refusal is now universally celebrated as moral courage.

Why, then, is Khan’s defiance dismissed as personal vanity?

The comparison does not equate apartheid South Africa with contemporary Pakistan, or suggest identical political histories. The parallel concerns something fundamental: whether a political prisoner should purchase personal liberty by surrendering the collective rights his imprisonment has come to represent.

Khan, like any leader, is open to criticism. That is beside the point. Constitutional protections do not depend on the political perfection of their beneficiaries.

Nor is every settlement dishonorable. Mandela eventually negotiated with the apartheid government, but without first conceding that his opponents could extinguish his people’s political aspirations.

That distinction exposes the fatal flaw in the supposedly sophisticated case against Khan’s stubbornness.

What would surrender accomplish? Would the Field Marshal and his dynastic allies suddenly recognize electoral sovereignty? Would the people’s stolen mandate be restored? Would the rapacious machinery of patronage, coercion and impunity sustaining this decadent regime simply dismantle itself?

Or would capitulation establish that popular sovereignty can be crushed, an electoral verdict confiscated and its principal beneficiary imprisoned until he abandons those whose democratic rights he represents?

The proposed bargain concerns far more than one man’s freedom. It concerns whether Pakistan belongs to its people or to an unaccountable consortium of generals, political dynasties and beneficiaries of a discredited regime.

When those in power demand that the electorate’s chosen leader renounce its democratic claims as the price of liberty, they are not offering reconciliation. They are demanding that a nation accept its own political dispossession.

And it is precisely this distinction between reconciliation and surrender that brings us to the second scandal: Pakistan’s intelligentsia.

Ridley’s intervention has exposed an embarrassing contrast between a foreign journalist prepared to risk imprisonment and Pakistan’s intellectuals, even the most ‘radical’ ones, reluctant to endure so much as minor professional discomfort.

The country certainly does not lack ordinary citizens prepared to resist repression. Nor does it lack conferences, seminars, scholarly publications and internationally funded projects devoted to democracy, human rights and constitutionalism.

What it sorely lacks is a ‘cognitive elite’ with the courage to apply those principles consistently when doing so carries real consequences.

Pakistan’s highbrows in academia and the non-profit industrial complex excel at celebrating yesterday’s resistance while exercising remarkable caution in confronting today’s tyranny under the Generalissimo of Rawalpindi and his dynastic partners-in-crime.

Mandela’s refusal to surrender is celebrated by Pakistan’s literati as courage. Khan’s is condemned as stubbornness. What has changed: the principle, or the willingness to defend it?

History will not ask whether Pakistan’s educated elite loved or hated Imran Khan. It will ask whether they defended the people’s sovereign rights when doing so threatened the privileges and impunity of an illegitimate ruling order.

Another conference celebrating Nelson Mandela will not constitute an answer.

[The writer, Prof. Junaid S. Ahmad, teaches Law, Religion, and Global Politics and is the Director of the Center for the Study of Islam and Decolonization (CSID – https://csidpk.org), Islamabad, Pakistan. He is a member of the International Movement for a Just World (JUST – https://just-international.org/), Movement for Liberation from Nakba (MLN – https://nakbaliberation.com/), and Saving Humanity and Planet Earth (SHAPE – https://www.theshapeproject.com/).]

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