CBSE 10th, 12th Date Sheet 2027 Release Drags On, Students Tense

The release of the CBSE date sheet (time table) of the classes Xth and XIIth 2027 board exams has been delayed, leaving hundreds of thousands of students in India and abroad tense.

CBSE Date Sheet 2027: The release of the CBSE date sheet (time table) of the classes Xth and XIIth 2027 board exams has been delayed, leaving hundreds of thousands of students in India and abroad tense.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducts the board exams for the classes 10th and 12th every year.

Suspense on CBSE date sheet release

Last year the CBSE had conducted the 2026 Class 12th board exams from February 17 to April 10, 2026, and the 2026 Class 10th board exams from February 17 to March 06, 2026. The datesheet and detailed time table of both the exams held in 2026 were published on the CBSE official website in the month of September .

The CBSE has, however, not yet released the datesheet and time table of the 2027 board exams to be conducted for the classes 10th and 12th.

“The delay is causing unnecessary pressure and mental stress on the students”, Rashmi Dhillon, whose daughter is preparing for the 2027 Class XIIth board exam, said.

Till last year, the CBSE used to confirm the start date of the exam before releasing the detailed time table. But, to add to the pressure on the students, the CBSE has also not announced the start date of the 2027 board exams.

“The datesheet and schedule of the CBSE board exams are important as students prepare for various entrance exams, and knowing the time table in advance is helpful to them”, Rashmi said.

Other exams affected too?

Sachin Agarwal, a teacher, said the release of the dates and schedule of various entrance exams and of the board exams like ICSE and ISC 2027 have also been put on hold , due to the delay in the CBSE datesheet.

“Institutions wait for the CBSE datesheet so that the entrance exam dates and other board exam dates do not clash and coincide”, he said.

Interestingly, various media outlets are claiming the CBSE will release the 2027 board exam date sheet and time table on this and that date. But, the Central board in itself is not issuing any clarification as to when actually it will publish the much awaited time table of the classes 10th and 12th board exams 2027.

Nonetheless, the Central board had earlier released the exam pattern, sample papers and the marking scheme of the two board exams to be held in the year 2027 on its official website.

[Falak Ather Faizee is Trainee Journalist at ummid.com.]

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