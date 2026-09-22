CBSE 2027 10th, 12th Sample Papers, Marking Scheme Released



The Central Board of Education (CBSE) has released on its official website ‘cbseacademic.nic.in’ the Sample Question Papers (SQPs) and Marking Schemes (MS) for the Class Xth and XIIth 2027 board exams.

CBSE Board Exams 2027: The Central Board of Education (CBSE) has released on its official website ‘cbseacademic.nic.in’ the Sample Question Papers (SQPs) and Marking Schemes (MS) for the Class Xth and XIIth 2027 board exams.

“Sample Question Papers for Classes X and XII for the current Academic Session 2026- 27 have been released”, the CBSE said in a notification dated September 21, 2026.

The CBSE releases Sample Question Papers (SQPs) and Marking Schemes (MS) for classes X and XII to provide a broad template and to help students understand the board exam pattern.

The model question papers serve as a guide for ensuring uniformity and proper coverage of the curricula and board syllabus.

"The Sample Question Papers give a broad understanding of the question paper design and need to be used for classroom teaching and learning activities with an overall focus on promoting the application of concepts in real-life", the CBSE notification said.

The board has provided two separate links to download in PDF the Class Xth and XIIth 2027 board exams sample question papers.

CBSE Xth, XIIth Datesheet

The Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) conducted the class 10th and 12th board exams in the months of February and March every year. Before conducting the board exams, the CBSE first releases the exam start and end date followed by releasing the detailed date sheet and time table.

The CBSE has so far not confirmed the date and schedule of the 2027 10th and 12th board exams. It will however confirm the 2027 board exam schedule in October.

Students should note that the 2027 Class Xth and Class XIIth theory exams are likely to start from February 15, 2027. On the other hand, the 2027 CBSE Practical Exams will be conducted in January 2027.

The First Phase of Class X exam – called the Main Exam, last year was conducted from February 17 to March 06, 2026. The class Xth result in 2026 was declared on April 15, 2026. On the other hand, the Central Board of Secondary Education had conducted the Class 12th or Higher Secondary Board exams from February 17 to April 10, 2026, the result was announced on May 13, 2026.

Meanwhile, the CBSE in its notification also said that it has not made any changes in the question paper design and assessment pattern for the Academic Session 2026-27.

The CBSE further said that the passing criteria will also remain the same as those applicable during the Academic Session 2025-26.



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