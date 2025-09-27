CBSE Xth Date Sheet 2026 (Tentative) Published, Check PDF

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has published the Tentative Date Sheet and Time Table of Class Xth (Class 10) Main Exam (Phase 1) and Second Board Exam (Phase 2) to be held in the year 2026

Saturday September 27, 2025 1:17 AM , ummid.com News Network

The CBSE had in February released the Draft Date Sheet of the 2026 Class 10 board exam. The Tentative Date Sheet and Time Table of Class Xth (Class 10) Main Exam (Phase 1) and Second Board Exam (Phase 2) released today are more or less same but with slight changes in the dates of some subject.

CBSE Xth Exam 2026 in Two Phases

According to the CBSE Class Xth Date Sheet 2026 published on the CBSE official website, the CBSE Class 10th exam in 2026 will be held in two phases.

The First Phase of Class X exam i.e. Main Examinations - Class X will begin on February 17 and continue till March 09, 2026.

On the other hand, the Second Board Examinations of Class X exam will be conducted from May 15 to June 01, 2026.

CBSE 10th 2026 exam begins with Mathematics

The all important Mathematics paper will be held on February 17, 2026 i.e. on the very first day of the board exam.

The CBSE Class X 2026 board examination of English on February 21, 2026, French on February 23, Urdu, Marathi, Tamil and other regional languages paper will be held on February 24, Science paper will be held on February 25, 2026, Computer/AI/Information Technology on February 27, Hindi on March 02 and Social Science paper will be held on March 07.

This is a major deviation as per the previous exams when the CBSE board exams usually started with English paper.

CBSE Class 10 2026 Time Table (Tentative): Direct Link to Download PDF

The CBSE further said that about 26,60,000 students from India and abroad will appear for the Class X exams in 2026.

The total duration of the exam will be 34 days – 18 days for Phase 1 and 16 days for Phase 2.

“About 1,72,90,000 answer sheets will be evaluated”, the CBSE said adding that the CBSE Xth 2026 result of Phase1 1 will be declared by April 20 and that of Phase 2 by August 15, 2026.

The candidates are advised to go through the scheme of the exam published along with the date sheet to know more about the exam pattern and exam syllabus.

The CBSE has also released today the Class 12th Datesheet. Class XIIth exams will also be held in two phases - Class XIIth Main exam and Class XIIth Supplementary Exam. There will be another exam in 2026 i.e. Class 12th Exams for Sports Students.

Together a total of 45 lakh students will appear for the Class Xth and XII board exams 2026. The two exams will be conducted for 204 subjects in India and 26 countries abroad from February 17 to July15, 2026, the CBSE said.

