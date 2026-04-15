93.70% Pass CBSE 10th 2026 Exam, Check Result Details Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared today i.e Wednesday April 15, 2026 the result of Class Xth board exams held in February/March 2026 on its official website cbseresults.nic.in.

CBSE 10th Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared today i.e Wednesday April 15, 2026 the result of Class Xth board exams held in February/March 2026 on its official website cbseresults.nic.in.

The CBSE said its has registered an overall pass percentage of 93.70% in Class 10 exam 2026. This is a slight improvement as compared to last year when the result pass rate was 93.66%.

The CBSE has not released the Merit List and Class 10 Toppers names. It however said a total of 45,516 students, representing 1.92% of all candidates, scored above 95% in the CBSE Class 10 exams 2026.

Moreover, 199,944 students (8.43%) scored over 90% in the 2026 Class 10 exam.

CBSE 10th Result 2026 - Highlights

A total of 24,71,777 students from India and abroad appeared in the CBSE Class 10 exams 2026. Out of them, 23,16,008 passed with a national pass percentage of 93.70%, slightly higher than 93.66% recorded in 2025.

Girls have outperformed boys once again with a pass percentage of 94.99%, while boys have recorded a pass percentage of 92.60%.

According to the CBSE data, A total of 2,21,574 students - around 8.96%, have scored 90 per cent and above in the Class 10 examination 2026. Meanwhile, 55,368 students have secured 95% and above.

Children With Special Needs (CWSN) have recorded a strong performance in the CBSE Class 10 exam 2026, with 9,443 students appearing for the exam and 9,088 successfully clearing it. The overall pass percentage stands at 96.24%. Moreover, 452 students scored above 90%, while 91 students secured above 95 per cent.

Students from CBSE-affiliated schools abroad have recorded a 99.10% pass rate in the Class 10 exam 2026.

Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) have emerged as the best-performing school category in the CBSE Class 10 Result 2026, recording a 99.57% pass rate. Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) followed closely with 99.42%. Among other school categories, government schools recorded 91.43%, government-aided schools 91.01%, while private schools stood at 93.77%

CBSE 10th Regionwise Result 2026

Trivandrum: 99.79%

Vijayawada: 99.79%

Chennai: 99.58%

Bengaluru: 98.91%

Delhi West: 97.45%

Delhi (Overall): 97.38%

Delhi East: 97.33%

Pune: 96.66%

Ahmedabad: 96.61%

Ludhiana: 95.70%

Ajmer: 94.78%

Bhubaneswar: 94.67%

Gurugram: 93.21%

Bhopal: 92.48%

Panchkula: 92.24%

Lucknow: 91.63%

Guwahati: 85.32% (Lowest)

Important Point to Remember

CBSE introduced a dual examination system for Class 10 students in 2026, in line with the National Education Policy. The first examination was conducted as the main exam, while the second is scheduled later. If a student is not satisfied with his/her score, he/she will be allowed to appear in the Improvement Exam scheduled to be held in May, and result will be declared in the month of June.

Students were required to appear in at least three subjects in the main examination. "All passed and eligible students will be allowed to improve their performance in any of the three subjects out of Science, Mathematics, Social Science and languages", the CBSE said.

The First Phase of Class X exam – called the Main Exam, was conducted from February 17 to March 06, 2026. For students whose result in the first examination is Compartment, such students will be allowed to appear in second examination under Compartment Category.

The CBSE further said that facilities of photocopy, verification, and re-evaluation will be available only after the declaration of 2nd or improvement exam. The students, however, will be able to use the result of Class X Main exam for admission in Class 11 or Junior College.

"Students can apply for the May session through their respective schools. CBSE will open an official application window, and schools will submit forms on behalf of students. Private candidates will be able to apply through the official CBSE portal", the CBSE said.

Links to Check CBSE 10th Results

Once declared the CBSE 10th results 2026 will be available on the official websites:

cbseresults.nic.in

results.cbse.nic.in

cbse.gov.in

umang.gov.in

Results are also available via DigiLocker, UMANG app, SMS, and IVRS for convenience.

Steps to Check Xth CBSE 2026 Results

Go to the official website: "cbseresults.nic.in"

Click on the link marked as "CBSE Xth Result 2026"

Enter your roll number, school number, admit card ID, and date of birth

Click on "Submit" button to check the result

Download and take printout

The CBSE Class 10th Results 2026 can also be accessed through Google search engine www.google.co.in and Microsoft search engine www.bing.com and SMS Organizer App on mobile which can be installed from playstore aka.ms/sms.

Candidates should note that like previous years, the CBSE has released the 10th result without Merit List and Toppers details.

The CBSE has not announced Class 12th result of the year 2026. Till last year, the CBSE is used to announced Classes Xth and XIIth results on the same day. This year however Class Xth result has been announced early because of the dual system introduced this year.

CBSE 10th Result of Previous Years

The CBSE Class 10th exam in 2025 began on February 15 and ended on March 18, 2025. The result was declared on May 13 when the board had registered a pass percentage of 93.66.

On the other hand, the CBSE Class 10 exams in 2024 were conducted from February 15 to March 13, 2024. CBSE Class 10 result last year was declared on May 13, 2024 when the pass percentage was 93.60%.

On the other hand, the CBSE Class 10 exams in 2023 were conducted from February 15 to March 21, 2023. CBSE Class 10 result was declared on May 04, 2023 .

The CBSE 10th result in 2022 was announaced on July 22 and the pass percentage was 94.40%.

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