CBSE 10th, 12th Practical 2027 Exam Dates Out, Theory Date Sheet Soon

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Class 10 and 12 Practical Exam 2027 dates, and is preparing to publish the Theory Exam Date Sheet and Time Table (2027) on its official website any moment.

CBSE Board Exams 2027: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Class 10 and 12 Practical Exam 2027 dates, and is preparing to publish the Theory Exam Date Sheet and Time Table (2027) on its official website any moment.

As per the notification released today, the CBSE has asked all affiliated schools and institutions in India and abroad to conduct the Practical Exams of the year 2027 from January 01, 2027.

“The Practical Examinations / Internal Assessment for Classes Xth and XII for the year 2027 should be conducted from January 01 to February 13, 2027”, the CBSE said releasing the Practical and Internal Assessment dates for Regular Session Schools.

For Winter Bound Schools, the CBSE said the Practical Exams and Internal Assessment should be conducted from November 09 to December 19, 2026.

Along with the time table, the CBSE has also released a detailed SOPs that the schools and institutions should strictly follow.

CBSE Xth, XIIth Date Sheet 2027

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has not yet released the date sheet and time table of the 2027 Class 10 and 12 board exams.

Last year the CBSE had conducted the 2026 Class 12th board exams from February 17 to April 10, 2026, and the 2026 Class 10th board exams from February 17 to March 06, 2026. The datesheet and detailed time table of both the exams held in 2026 were published on the CBSE official website in the month of September .

The CBSE has, however, not yet released the datesheet and time table of the 2027 board exams to be conducted for the classes 10th and 12th.

Till last year, the CBSE used to confirm the start date of the exam before releasing the detailed time table. But, to add to the pressure on the students, the CBSE has also not announced the start date of the 2027 board exams.

The delay has caused undue tension to the students. Following the release of the Practical Exams Time Table, the students are expecting from the CBSE to release the 2027 board exam time table as early as possible.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic