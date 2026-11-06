Lab tests find E20 Petrol containing over 30% Ethanol: Karnataka Minister



Lab test results of E20 Petrol samples taken from the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) found them containing more than 31% Ethanol, the Karnataka Ministry of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs said Friday November 06, 2026

[Karnataka Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Rizwan Arshad, addressing a Press Conference in Bengaluru Friday November 06, 2026.]

Bengaluru: Lab test results of E20 Petrol samples taken from the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) found them containing more than 31% Ethanol, the Karnataka Ministry of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs said Friday November 06, 2026.

Sharing the details with the media in the state capital Bengaluru, Karnataka's Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Rizwan Arshad, said the ministry had sent 63 petrol samples taken from different oil companies from across the state for lab test.

“Some E20 Petrol samples taken from the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) were found blended with 31.20% Ethanol”, he said addressing the media.

Rizwan Arshad further said that the E20 Petrol (MS Power) samples collected from Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) contained 30.5% Ethanol.

HPCL’s MS Power petrol is sold as premium, and it is around 10 rupees costlier than the normal and regular HPCL MS petrol.

“Some HPCL MS Petrol samples contained 27% Ethanol the lab tests showed”, the Minister said.

“The E20 Petrol samples taken from Bharat Petroleum (BPCL) contained 19.9% to 24.2% Ethanol whereas BPCL’s premium MS-Speed samples were found to be containing 26.5% Ethanol”, he said.

IOCL, BPCL and HPCL are all public sector firms owned by the government of India.

The Karnataka Ministry of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs also sent the petrol samples of two private fuel suppliers Nayara and Shell for lab tests.

“Some Nayara petrol contained 20.6% Ethanol while some others had 20.6%. Samples of Shell Petrol were found to be having 13.5% - the least percentage of Ethanol”, Rizwan Arshad said.

"E20 Compensation Fund"

Addressing the media, Karnataka Minister Rizwan Arshad asked whether the vehicles on Indian roads could run on blends above E20. He said 99% of India's more than 35 crore vehicles are not built for blends above 20 per cent.

"If we are only beginning to manufacture E20-compliant vehicles after 2023, what proportion of the total vehicle population does this represent?" he asked.

"It is a very small fraction; only a tiny percentage of vehicles are E20-compliant. If the ethanol blend exceeds E20, even these E20-compliant vehicles will face problems," he said.

Rizwan Arshad called the excess blending of Ethanol a breach of public trust and demanded action against the oil companies,

He also demanded the introduction of "E20 Compensation Fund" for consumers facing mileage loss and vehicle damage, and mandatory disclosure of Ethanol contents at fuel pumps.

He also wanted consumers to have the option of buying E10 petrol.

The Ministry of Petroleum or the oil companies have so far not commented on the latest findings shared by the Karnataka Ministry of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs.

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