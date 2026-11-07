Days after cutting AIPAC down to size, Abdul El-Sayed launches Habibi PAC

Abdulrahman Mohammad El-Sayed, the first Muslim American elected as Senator in the United States, has launched Habibi PAC (Habibi Political Action Committee), the name seemingly derived from the Zionist backed AIPAC that had pumped in millions of dollars to defeat him

Abdulrahman Mohammad El-Sayed, the first Muslim American elected as Senator in the United States, has launched Habibi PAC (Habibi Political Action Committee), the name seemingly derived from the Zionist backed AIPAC that had pumped in millions of dollars to defeat him.

The Egyptian-American doctor, known across the U.S. and the world as Dr Abdul El Sayed, Friday November 06, 2026 registered Habibi PAC, a leadership political action committee, with the Federal Election Commission (FEC).

The leadership PAC will be separate from his Senate campaign committee.

Why Habibi PAC?

The later part of the name “Habibi PAC” has been seemingly derived from the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC).

The AIPAC and affiliated super PACs had targeted Dr Abdul El-Sayed, spending tens of millions of dollars—including roughly $30 million during his primary race against Haley Stevens and an estimated total of $42 million during the 2026 Michigan U.S. Senate elections .

The AIPAC and affiliates’ spending to defeat El Sayed was the lobby group's largest-ever single-race investment against any candidate.

On the other hand, Habibi – the first part of El Sayed’s Habibi PAC, is actually an Arabic word. Its literal meaning is “my beloved”.

Abdul El Sayed repeatedly used the term “habibi” during his poll campaign to refer the U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance.

El Sayed also used the word in his victory speech, remarking on the irony of J.D. Vance being constitutionally required to swear him into office.

In the filing with the Federal Election Commission, El Sayed said the Habibi PAC has been designed to raise funds to support political allies and build influence within the Democratic Party, The Hill reported.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic