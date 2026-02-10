Rohit Pawar smells conspiracy in Ajit Pawar plane crash

Rohit Pawar, MLA and NCP (Sharad Pawar) leader, said Ajit Pawar’s plane crash on January 28, 2026 was not an accident and could be a conspiracy

Mumbai: Rohit Pawar, MLA and NCP (Sharad Pawar) leader, said Ajit Pawar’s plane crash on January 28, 2026 was not an accident and could be a conspiracy.

Rohit Pawar and Ajit Pawar both are nephews of Maratha stalwart Sharad Pawar. Sharad Pawar had served as Maharashtra Chief Minister and also as Union Defence Minister.

"Ajit Pawar will come back?"

With the help of a PowerPoint presentation, in a more than 1.45 hour press conference, Rohit Pawar also demanded a thorough probe into the plane crash in which his cousin and Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar, was killed.

Pawar, Member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly from the Karjat-Jamkhed constituency, also listed a number of investigating agencies, including foreign based, to probe the tragic crash in which Ajit Pawar was killed along with four others.

He said people believe that Ajit Pawar has not died and will come back. They are of the belief that there were actually six people in the plane, and not five, and the dead body which was claimed to be of Ajit Pawar was not his.

"Suicide Bomber?"

Rohit Pawar’s detailed press conference came two days after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Leader and MLC Amol Mitkari had claimed a “suicide bomber” could have been involved in the plane crash.

Hours after the crash , West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had demanded a probe into the crash. Sharad Pawar, however, had said the crash was an accident that should not be politicized.

Despite this, Rohit Pawar demanded investigation into the crash. Rohit Pawar asked whether the aircraft's transponder was intentionally switched off before the final moments. According to Rohit Pawar, the original pilots, Sahil Madan and Yash, were reportedly delayed due to traffic.

"Then how did Sumit Kapoor and Shambhavi Pathak reach the airport? Were they living nearby?" he asked.

Rohit Pawar also said Ajit Pawar was supposed to travel to Pune by road but "a leader from East Vidarbha arrived with a file related to scrapping a political consultant's contract, which delayed the meeting."

Saying that the Crime Investigation Department (CID) would not have full authority to probe the incident, he demanded a comprehensive investigation by multiple expert agencies, including the National Transportation Safety Board, the Bureau of Enquiry and Analysis for Civil Aviation Safety, the UK-based Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB), along with Indian agencies.

