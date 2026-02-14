Cristiano Ronaldo scores 962nd career goal as Al-Nassr defeats Al-Fateh

Hofuf (Saudi Arabia): Playing against Al-Fateh after his much talked about protest , Cristiano Ronaldo led Al-Nassr Saudi FC to its 7th consecutive victory in the Saudi Pro League 2025-26 group match Saturday February 14, 2026.

Al-Nassr Skipper Ronaldo gave early lead to The Big Yellows after he sent the ball past the goal-keeper in the 18th minute of the match played at Prince Abdullah Bin Jalawi Stadium in the Saudi city of Hofuf.

Assisted by Sadio Mané with a pass into the box, Ronaldo finished clinically first-time into the bottom-right corner from inside the penalty area. This was Ronaldo's 962nd career goal, and his first since turning 41.

Scored in the 18th minute, Ronaldo’s goal today was also his 18th this SPL season.

Ayman Yahya sealed the win in the 78th minute of second half, ending the Al-Nassr vs Al-Fateh 2-0.

Saudi Pro League Table

With the victory against Al-Fateh Saturday, Al-Nassr Saudi Football Club is placed at the second position in the SPL 2025/26 Table with 52 points.

The first in the Saudi Pro League Table is still Al Hilal. Al Hilal leads SPL Table with 53 points. Al Hilal had earned 3 points Friday after it defeated Al-Ettifaq in its 21st match of the ongoing SPL season.

Al Ahli FC is at the 3rd position with 50 points.

Al-Nassr next faces Al-Hazem on February 22, 2026 whereas Al-Hilal will play against Al-Ittihad on the same day.

Saudi Pro League 2025-26 started on August 28, 2025 and will continue till May 2026.

Most of the football teams so far have played 21 matches. Saudi Pro League features 18 teams in a standard double round-robin format, 34 matchweeks total, each team plays 34 games.

