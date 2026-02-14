One dead as Metro bridge pillar collapses in Mumbai

One person has been killed and three others are injured after a pillar of an under-construction metro rail bridge collapsed in Mulund, Mumbai Saturday February 14, 2026

Few vehicles have also been damaged after the concrete slab collpased on LBS Marg in Mulund West.

The deceased has been identified as Ramdhan Yadav, Yadav was rushed to a nearby hospital after the tragic accident. The medical staff however declared him brought dead.

The other injured have been identified as Rajkumar Yadav (45), who is reported to be in critical condition, and Mahendra Pratap Yadav (52) and Deepa Ruhiya (40), both of whom are admitted and stated to be in stable condition.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the collapse, and safety inspections of ongoing metro projects are being emphasized.

Contractor fined, victims compensated

The MMRDA has fined the contractor and general consultant.

“A fine of Rs 5 crore has been imposed on the contractor and Rs 1 crore on the general consultants”, Ashwin Ashok Mudgal, Additional Metropolitan Commissioner-II of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed grief over the incident and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the kin of the deceased. He also added that a thorough probe will be conducted into the slab collapse incident.

Outrage

The incident has sparked outrage, with many questioning the city’s infrastructure standards and asking what kind of development Mumbaikars are truly being promised.

"What idea of infrastructure do you support?" Bollywood actress Dia Mirza wrote on social media platform X.

"One that kills, suffocates, and destroys health and life? Or One that cares for and values life?" she asked.

Her post sparked mixed reactions online.

One user replied, "Nothing like that, no suffocation ! Daily going in tremendous rush like kide makode caused more problems to self respect & self esteem."

Another wrote, "Obviously, One that cares for and values life."

