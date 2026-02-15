CUET PG 2026 subject-wise schedule released

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has published the subject-wise schedule of the Common University Entrance Test PG (CUET PG) 2026 on its official website

The CUET PG will be held in Online Mode i.e. Computer based test from March 06 to 27, 2026 at various centres across India.

A total of 411,366 candidates have registered for the CUET PG 2026 examination to be conducted for 157 subjects. The candidates were allowed to choose up to four test papers and subjects, in line with previous years.

The NTA has advised candidates and concerned stakeholders to take note of the schedule and make necessary preparations accordingly.

A glance at the CUET PG 2026 subject-wise schedule shows the first paper on March 07, 2026 is of Anthropology to be held in the morning shift from 09:00 am to 10:30 am.

The last paper will be on March 27, 2026, and the subject included M.Ed. (Master in Education), Agro-Forestry, Chinese, Persian and other languages, Physical Education and others.

CUET PG Admit Card

The NTA further said that the City Intimation Slip will be available on the NTA CUET PG website approximately ten days prior to the examination date.

Candidates should also note that the City Intimation Slip is not Admit Card. The City Intimation Slip provides details of CUET PG exam centre address, date, shift and time of the exam.

On the other hand, the CUET PG admit card shows candidates credentials, and must be produced at the exam centre before appearing in the exam. The CUET PG Admit Card and Hall Ticket of all registered candidates will be released 3-4 days before the exam, all candidates should note.

Candidates can read the NTA CUET PG notification and Information Bulletin for more details, including CUET PG eligibility criteria, syllabus and exam pattern.

