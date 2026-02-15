Rahmani 30 Entrance Test 2026 Result Announced

The Rahmani Foundation has declared the result of the Rahmani 30 Entrance Test 2026 on its official website

Rahmani 30 all-India Entrance Test for admissions in the academic year 2026-27 was conducted on January 4, 2026 across multiple centres nationwide.

“The entrance test witnessed strong participation from students across India”, the foundation said.

The examination process was carried out with strict adherence to transparency and academic integrity.

A dedicated evaluation team undertook detailed scrutiny of OMR sheets to ensure accuracy in result preparation. In certain cases where candidate details were incomplete, additional verification measures were adopted to ensure that no deserving student was left unaccounted for.

The foundation declared Sunday Phase 1 result of Rahmani 30 Entrance Test 2026. “The remaining results are being processed and will be released shortly”, the foundation said.

Steps to check Rahmani 30 result

Go to the official website: " rahmanimission.info"

Search for Rahmani 30 Entrance Test in the Navigation are of the home page

Click on “R30 Phase 1 Qualification List”

The Rahmani30 list of qualified candidates will open in PDF

You are qualified if your name is in the list

Log-in using your ID and Password if you want to check your detailed result

All successful and qualified students must have also received messages via SMS and email as mentioned in their application form.

About Rahmani 30 Mission

The Rahmani 30 Entrance Test was open to students of Class 7, 8, and 10 seeking admission to Classes 8, 9, and 11 respectively.

Additionally, eligible Class 9 students from Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, and Rajasthan appeared for admission to Class 10.

The assessment covered Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, English, Islamic Studies, and Mental Ability to ensure a comprehensive evaluation.

The Rahmani 30 entrance test is based on the minimum common syllabus between CBSE, CICSE, and the State Boards, and covers subjects such as Mathematics, Science, Social Studies, English Language, and general principles of Islam.

The test also features questions from mental math and aptitude. Students will be required to attempt all subjects. Note that the application is open only for those who are going to complete 10th class in 2026. Selected students will prepare for highly coveted national examinations such as CA, CS, CLAT, JEE, NDA, NEET.

