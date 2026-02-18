Ramadan 2026 Moon Sighting in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh: Live Updates

The Moon Sighting Committees in India, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh have issued advisory to Muslims in the four countries to spot the Crescent Moon, Ramadan Moon or Ramzan Chand, Wednesday 29th Shaban 1447 H, corresponding to February 18, 2026 in the South Asian countries

Ramadan Moon Sighting India, Pakistan, Bangladesh: The Moon Sighting Committees in India, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh have issued advisory to Muslims in the four countries to spot the Crescent Moon, Ramadan Moon or Ramzan Chand, Wednesday 29th Shaban 1447 H, corresponding to February 18, 2026 in the South Asian countries.

Wifaqul Ulama London in the United Kingdom (UK) will also confirm on Wednesday the first day of Ramadan 2026.

Ramadan Start Date in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh

In India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sril Lanka, Nepal and other South Asian countries the Central Moon Sighting Committees, also known as Markazi Ruet-e-Hilal Committees (Markazi Rooyat e Hilal Committee), and religious authorities have made special arrangements in Islamabad, Lahore, Dhaka, New Delhi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Hyderabad and other cities to sight the new moon and decide the first day of Ramadan 2026.

Sighting the New Moon on 29th of the ongoing month is established tradition of Prophet Muhammed (peace be upon him). If the Moon is sighted on 29th, the new month starts the next day. Otherwise, the next day is counted as the 30th day of the on-going month, and the next day is counted as the first day of the new month.

Hence, Thursday February 19, 2026 will be the first day of Ramadan in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal and other South Asian countries, if the New Moon is sighted today.

If the new moon is not spotted today, then Friday February 20, 2026 will be the first day of Ramadan in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal and other South Asian countries.

The moon sighting committees will hold special session today after Maghrib prayers and analyse reports of moon sighting, if any. The official announcement about the first day of Ramadan will be made soon after the sunset today.

List of Countries where Ramadan starts on Wednesday

Muslims in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and other Middle East states have announced to start the Holy Month from Wednesday February 18, 2026 . Following is the list of countries where Ramadan starts on Wednesday.

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Kuwait

Bahrain

Yemen

Iraq

Lebanon

United States of America

Canada

List of Countries where Ramadan starts on Thursday

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Turkey

Syria

Jordan

Oman

Brunei

Japan

United Kingdom

Australia

The Central Ruyat e Hilal Committee under the Imarat e Sharaiyah, New Delhi in India, Markazi Ruyat e Hilal Committee of Pakistan and National Moon-Sighting Committee meeting in Bangladesh will confirm today the first day of Ramzan 2026 in the three countries.



Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic