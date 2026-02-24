CUET 2026: Application Window Re-Opened, Register Now

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has re-opened the application window for the candidates who have not yet applied for Common University Entrance Test UG 2026 (CUET UG 2026)

According to the CUET 2026 Original Notification, the online registration and application form submission started on January 03, 2026.

The last date of application was initially fixed as January 31, 2026. It was later extended till February 04, 2026, and the registration window was closed.

However, owing to the requests made by the candidates, the NTA has re-opened the application window.

“The NTA has received multiple representations from candidates requesting a further extension of the last date for submission of application forms and payment of application fees”, the NTA said in a notification dated February 23, 2026.

As per this notification, the application will remain open till February 26, 2026.

“In response to the requests received, the NTA has decided to re-open the submission of the online application form and payment of the application fee from 23 February 2026 (Afternoon) to 26 February 2026 (up to 11:50 PM), to facilitate the candidates”, the NTA said.

Steps to apply for CUET UG 2026

Go to the official website: cuet.nta.nic.in

On the Home Page, click on the link marked as "Registration for CUET (UG) 2026 is Live"

On the new page, click on CUET UG 2026 Registration

Click on "New Registration" and fill the application form

Pay the exam fee and download and download confirmation page

CUET 2026 Important Dates

Online application start date: January 03, 2026

Last date of application: February 26, 2026 till 11:50 PM

Last date of payment of fees: February 26, 2026 till 11:50 PM

Correction in application form: After deadline

Announcement of the City of Examination: To be announced later

Downloading CUET UG Admit Cards from the NTA website: To be announced later

Date of Examination: Between May 11 to 31, 2026 (Tentative)

Display of Recorded Responses and Provisional Answer Keys: To be announced later

Declaration of CUET 2026 Result on the NTA website: To be announced later

Candidates should note that exam fees can be paid in online mode using credit card, debit card, net banking or UPI.

About CUET

Introduced in 2022 , the CUET (UG) provides a single window opportunity to students seeking admission in any of the Central Universities/ Participating Universities (State/Deemed/Private) in CUET (UG) - 2026 across the Country.

"The CUET (UG) 2026 will be conducted between May 11 to 31, 2026 (Tentative) in the Computer-Based Test (CBT) Mode for the Academic Session 2026-27", the NTA said.

The CUET (UG) - 2026 will be conducted in 13 Indian languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

"Candidates are requested to check the Information Bulletin of CUET (UG) – 2026 available on NTA website", the NTA said.

