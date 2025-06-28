Jerusalem court rejects Netanyahu's request to delay corruption trial

In another embarrassment for Benjamin Netanyahu, Jerusalem District Court Friday rejected the Israeli Prime Minister’s request to delay the ongoing trial against him and his wife in corruption cases

Saturday June 28, 2025 10:11 AM , ummid.com News Network

Occupied Jerusalem: In another embarrassment for Benjamin Netanyahu, Jerusalem District Court Friday rejected the Israeli Prime Minister’s request to delay the ongoing trial against him and his wife in corruption cases.

Netanyahu and his wife Sara are facing charges of corruption in multiple cases. In a first case, he and his wife, Sara, are accused of accepting more than $260,000 worth of luxury goods such as cigars, jewelry and champagne from billionaires in exchange for political favors.

In two other cases, Netanyahu is accused of attempting to negotiate more favorable coverage from two Israeli media outlets, according to AFP.

"Twice Rejected"

Netanyahu Friday requested the Jerusalem Court to delay the cases against him twice in a span of few hours. He however did not get any relief.

In a statement, Justice Rivka Friedman-Feldman said the first request, submitted by Netanyahu’s defense attorney Amit Hadad, “does not present a detailed basis or reason that might justify canceling evidentiary hearings.”

Hours after the rejection, Netanyahu submitted a second request, this time, submitting a copy of his schedule for the next week as evidence for needing the hearings to be postponed, according to The Times of Israel.

But, the court did not grant any concession, except allowing the Monday session to start late at 11:30 a.m.

Trump's Pardon Call

Two days ago U.S. President Trump had asked " Israel to pardon Benjamin Netanyahu ". Writing on social media platform Truth Social, Trump heaped lavish praise on Netanyahu, calling him a "warrior".

Trump also said charges and court summons against Netanyahu are "witch hunt".

Trump also called Netanyahu Israel's "Great War Time Prime Minister", and said he was shocked to learn "the State of Israel is continuing its ridiculous Witch Hunt against him".

The court however said the present situation does not justify further postponement of the hearings.

“The request to postpone the hearing, in its current form, does not present a foundation or detailed reasoning that could justify canceling evidentiary hearings", the court said.

“According to the standard set in the directives of the Supreme Court President … with the expiration of the declaration of emergency in the courts, the request is rejected", the court said.

Netanyahu was indicted in 2019 on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust — accusations he denies.

It has been repeatedly accused that Netanyahu is dragging Israel into war - first in Gaza, Palestine and recently with Iran, with the sole of intention of saving himself from prison and remain in office. This accusation has also been made by former U.S. President Bill Clinton only last week.

