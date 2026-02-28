Bihar Board 12th Inter Answer Key 2026 Released, Result Soon

The Bihar Board of Secondary Education (BSEB) has released the Answer Key (Answer Sheet) of the 12th Inter Board Exam 2026 and is set to declare the result of Class 12th Intermediate 2026 Board exams soon

12th Answer Key Challenge Last Date

Candidates who had appeared for the BSEB Inter 2026 Exams should note that they can check the Answer Key uploaded on the BSEB official website ‘biharboardonline.com’ in PDF.

If they find any discrepancy or error or want to raise objection they can do so till 05.00 PM on March 06, 2026.

The students can use the link ‘objection.biharboardonline.com’ and marked as ‘Register objection regarding Answer Key Inter Exam 2026’ to challenge the Class 12th Answer Key released by the board.

The Bihar Board is the only state board which officially releases the answer key of the board exam papers. The board releases the Answer Key of the objective questions of the 12th Inter Exams of various subject including Science and other subjects.

The Bihar board is also the only state board in India which conducts Class 10th and 12th board exams ahead of other states boards.

The BSEB 12th Answer Key, released in PDF and OMR based, covers all subjects across Arts, Science, Commerce and Vocational streams and has been prepared by a panel of subject experts.

BSEB 12th Exam 2026 Result Date

The Bihar board has a history of declaring Classes 10 and 12 results in record time. BSEB 12th Inter exams last year was held from Feb 1 to 15, 2025, and the result was announced on March 26, 2025.

The Intermediate or Class 12 Exam 2026 was conducted by the Bihar board from February 02 to 13, 2026. And, since the last date of raising objection is March 06, 2026, the board can declare the 12th Inter 2026 result by March 25 or even before this date.

The Class 12 students from the state should note that the Bihar board in itself has not officially confirmed any exact date and time to release the Bihar board 2026 exam result.

Multiple media reports citing unnamed board sources are claiming that the BSEB 12th Result 2026 can be declared any time between March 15 to 15, 2026.

A total of 13,17,846 students had registered for the Intermediate 12th examination and 15,12,963 for the Matriculation Class 10 examination.

The students, who had appeared for the BSEB Class 10 Exam 2026, should note that there result will be declared a week or so after Class 12 results are announced.

