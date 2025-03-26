Bihar Inter Result 2025 Out: Full List of Toppers

The Bihar Board of Secondary Education (BSEB) has announced the result of 2025 Intermediate Class 12th exam along with Merit List and Names and Scores of the Toppers on its official website

Wednesday March 26, 2025 2:41 PM , ummid.com News Network

The Intermediate or Class 12 Exam 2025 was conducted by the Bihar Board of Secondary Education (BSEB) from February 01 to 15, 2025.

The board announced the result of all three streams – Arts, Science and Commerce, along with the list and marks of Toppers at 01:15 PM Tuesday March 25, 2025.

Here is the stream-wise list of Bihar Inter 12th Toppers 2025.

List of Science Stream Toppers

Rank 1: Priya Jaiswal

Rank 2: Akash Kumar

Rank 3: Ravi Kumar

Rank 4: Anupriya, Prashant Kumar

Rank 5: Atul Kumar Maurya, Ankit Kumar, Varsha Rani

List of Commerce Stream Toppers

Rank 1: Raushani Kumari

Rank 2: Antra Khushi

Rank 3: Shrishti Kumari, Nishant Raj

Rank 4: Nidhi Sharma, Aditi Sonkar

Rank 5: Anshu Kumari

List of Arts Stream Toppers

Rank 1: Ankita Kumari, Shakib Shah

Rank 2: Anushka Kumari, Rokaiya Fatma

Rank 3: Arti Kumari, Saniya Kumari, Ankit Kumar,

Rank 4: Anshu Rani

Rank 5: Chandramani Lal, Rishu Kumar, Sanjana Kumari, Tanu Kumari, Archana Mishra

Bihar 12th Result 2025 Stream-wise Pass Percentage

Following is the stream-wise pass percentage as registered by the students who appeared in the Bihar board 12th board exam held in February 2025.

Arts: 82.75%

Commerce: 94.77%

Science: 89.66%

Vocational: 90.7%

Bihar 12th Result 2025 gender-wise Pass Percentage

Following is the gender-wise pass percentage as registered by the students who appeared in the Bihar board 12th board exam held in February 2025.

Girls

Appeared: 6,37,797

Passed: 5,59,097

Pass percentage of girl students: 87.67%

Boys

Appeared: 6,42,414

Passed: 5,48,233

Pass percentage of boys: 85.34 per cent

Bihar board 12th division-wise results

Overall pass percentage: 86.50%

Total students passed in 1st division: 5,08,540

Total students passed in 2nd div:5,07,002

Total students passed in 3rd div: 91,788

BSEB Bihar 12th Result 2025 Date

The Bihar board had released the Answer Key of the 12th exam on February 28 and asked the candidates to raise objections if any till March 05, 2025.

Bihar board declares the 12th result after analyzing the objections raised by the candidates, if any, on the official answer key. And, in an official announcement released Monday the board said Bihar 12th result will be announced on:

Tuesday March 25, 2025 at 01:15 PM.

"The result will be announced by S Siddharth, Chief Secretary Bihar Education Department", the board said.

After the announcement, the result will be available on the websites:

interresult2025.com

interbiharboard.com

Bihar 12th Toppers List 2025

After conducting the intermediate board exams, the Bihar board distributes answer sheets of the students with model answers to different school and college staff for assessment. After assessment of answer sheets and rechecking, temporary merit list is prepared.

The toppers are then called for personal interview. The interview of toppers is conducted by the Bihar board to reassess their academic excellence.

Bihar board started conducting the interview of toppers few years back following the controversies and scams surrounding the 12th Merit List.

Along with the 12th result, Bihar board also released Tyesday the Merit List giving the names of inter toppers. Once declared, the result and merit list will also be available on the official website "biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in".

Earlier, the Bihar board announced to double the prize money for the 12th toppers.

Steps to Check BSEB Class 12 Result 2025

Go to the result website:interresult2025.com or interbiharboard.com Click on the link "BSEB Class 12th Result 2025" Enter your roll number Click on "Get Results" Take a printout

Candidates should note that along with board official websites - onlinebseb.in, biharboardonline.com, biharboard.ac.in and bsebinteredu.in, the Bihar board exam results are also declared on bihar.indiaresults.com - board's partner website to host results.

The result can also be checked via SMS and using Mobile App.

Bihar 12th Toppers List 2024

BSEB 12th Inter exams last year (2024) was held from Feb 1 to 12, 2024 and the result was announced on March 23, 2024.

As many as 11 students of the state were among top 5 in the Science stream, 5 students were among the top 5 list in Arts and 8 students in the top 5 list of Commerce stream in 2024.

Mrityunjay Kumar was the Bihar Inter 2024 Topper in Science. In Arts, the top scorer was Tushar Kumar wheteas Priya Kumari emerged as the topper in Commerce in the 2024 Bihar inter exam.

