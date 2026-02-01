ummid logo
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Sunday February 01, 2026 tabled Budget 2026-27 in the Lok Sabha – the lower House of the Indian Parliament

Sunday February 1, 2026 2:29 PM, ummid.com News Network

What’s for Textiles, Other Sectors in Budget 2026: Read Highlights, Summary

Budget 2026-27: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Sunday February 01, 2026 tabled Budget 2026-27 in the Lok Sabha – the lower House of the Indian Parliament.

Today’s was Sitharaman’s record 9th consecutive budget. As usual the budget was full of big announcements and promises for various sectors.

For the Textiles Sector, the second largest after Agriculture, there has been no clarity on various demands presented to the government by stakeholders.

Sitharaman did mention the word ”Textiles” three times in her budget speech. But, she provided no details of what she meant by “capital support for machinery and technology upgradation”.

Talking to ummid.com, an official of the Textile Commissioner Office in Mumbai said they too have no details about the “scheme” Sitharaman mentioned in her budget speech.

When asked if by “capital support for machinery and technology upgradation”, Sitharaman meant reinstating the “Technology Upgrdataion Scheme (TUF)”. The official said the Textile Commissioner Office has no idea.

Budget 2026 Highlights

PART-A

Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Union Budget 2026-27 in the parliament today. The highlights of the budget are as follows:

The first Budget prepared in Kartavya Bhawan, is inspired by 3 kartavyas:

Budget Estimates

First Kartavya is to accelerate and sustain economic growth and proposes 6 interventions.

1. Scaling up manufacturing in 7 strategic and frontier sectors

Strengthening Capital Goods Capability

Integrated Programme for the Textile Sector announced

2. Rejuvenating legacy industrial sectors

A Scheme to revive 200 legacy industrial clusters announced, to improve their cost competitiveness and efficiency through infrastructure and technology upgradation.

3. Creating “Champion SMEs” and supporting micro enterprises

4. Delivering a powerful push to Infrastructure

To promote environmentally sustainable movement of cargo, following measures are proposed:

5. Ensuring long term energy security and stability

An outlay of ₹20,000 crore over the next 5 years, announced for Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage (CCUS) technologies.

6. Developing City Economic Regions

Municipal Bonds

An incentive of ₹100 crore for a single bond issuance of more than ₹1000 crore announced, to encourage the issuance of municipal bonds of higher value by large cities.

Second Kartavya is to fulfil aspirations and build capacity of people.

Government to set up a High-Powered ‘Education to Employment and Enterprise’ Standing Committee to recommend measures that focus on the Services Sector as a core driver of Viksit Bharat.

Creation of Professionals for Viksit Bharat

AYUSH

Animal Husbandry

Orange Economy

Indian Institute of Creative Technologies, Mumbai to be provided support in setting up , Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics (AVGC) Content Creator Labs in 15,000 secondary schools and 500 colleges.

Education

Tourism

Heritage and Culture Tourism

Sports

Third Kartavya is aligned with vision of Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas and requires targeted efforts in the following four areas:

1. Increasing Farmer Incomes

New Initiatives to be undertaken for:

High Value Agriculture:

Govt. to support high value crops such as:

Bharat-VISTAAR (Virtually Integrated System to Access Agricultural Resources)

Government to launch Bharat-VISTAAR, a multilingual AI tool to integrate the AgriStack portals and the ICAR package on agricultural practices with AI systems.

2. Empowering Divyangjan

Divyangjan Kaushal Yojana for Divyangjans to offer task-oriented and process-driven roles in IT, AVGC sectors, Hospitality and Food and Beverages sectors.

3. Commitment to Mental Health and Trauma Care

4. Focus on the Purvodaya States and the North-Eastern Region

16th Finance Commission

Government provided ₹1.4 lakh crore to the States for the FY 2026-27 as Finance Commission Grants as recommended by the 16th Finance Commission.

PART –B

Direct Taxes

New Income Tax Act

Ease of Living

Interest awarded by the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal to a natural person will be exempt from Income Tax, and any TDS on this account will be done away with.

TCS Rationalization

Rationalizing Penalty and Prosecution

Cooperatives

Supporting IT sector as India’s growth engine

Attracting global business and investment

Tax Administration

Other Tax proposals

In the interest of minority shareholders, buyback for all types of shareholders to be taxed as Capital Gains. Promoters to pay an additional buyback tax, making effective tax 22 percent for corporate promoters and 30 percent for non-corporate promoters.

TCS rate for sellers of specific goods namely alcoholic liquor, scrap and minerals will be rationalized to 2 percent and that on tendu leaves will be reduced from 5 percent to 2 percent.

STT on Futures to be raised to 0.05 percent from present 0.02 percent. STT on options premium and exercise of options to be raised to 0.15 percent from the present rate of 0.1 percent and 0.125 percent respectively.

To encourage companies to shift to the new regime, set-off of brought forward MAT credit to be allowed to companies only in the new regime. Set-off using available MAT credit to be allowed to an extent of 1/4th of the tax liability in the new regime.

MAT is proposed to be made final tax. There will be no further credit accumulation from 1st April 2026. The rate of final tax to be reduced to 14 percent from the current MAT rate of 15 percent. The brought forward MAT credit of taxpayers accumulated till 31st March 2026, will continue to be available to them for set-off as above.

Indirect Taxes

Tariff Simplification

Marine, leather, and textile products:

Energy transition and security:

Nuclear Power

Critical Minerals

Biogas blended CNG

Civil and Defence Aviation

Electronics

Special Economic Zone

A special one-time measure, to facilitate sales by eligible manufacturing units in SEZs to the Domestic Tariff Area (DTA) at concessional rates of duty is proposed. The quantity of such sales will be limited to a prescribed proportion of their exports.

Ease of Living

Customs Process simplification

Trust-based systems

Ease of Doing Business

New export opportunities

Ease of Living

(With inputs from Ministry of Finance/PBI)

