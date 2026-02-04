CTET Admit Card 2026 Link, Steps to Download

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is releasing on its official website ctet.nic.in the Admit Card (Hall Ticket) of the candidates who have registered for Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) to be held in the month of February 2026

CTET February 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is releasing on its official website ctet.nic.in the Admit Card (Hall Ticket) of the candidates who have registered for Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) to be held in the month of February 2026.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced to conduct the Central Teacher Eligibility Test CTET 2026 on February 07 and 08, 2026.

Before releasing the CTET Admit card, the CBSE had released the Advance Information for Allotment of Centre City to the Applicant. Candidates should note that the Advance Information for Allotment of Centre City to the Applicant gives information about exam date and exam centre venue i.e. exam city.

Advance Information for Allotment of Centre City to the Applicant is not admit card.

CTET Admit Card or Hall Ticket, a compulsory document to appear in the entrance test, is a separate document and will be released any moment.

Once released, the CTET hall ticket will be available for download from the official website "ctet.nic.in".

Direct link to download CTET 2026 Admit Card

Go to the official website: " www.ctet.nic.in "

" Click on one of the two options - Download Admit Card: CTET Feb 2026

Log in using user name and password.

Click on the given link to download your CTET Admit Card.

Candidates appearing for CTET February 2026 should note that the CTET Admit Card should contain the name of the exam centre and time of the exam along with candidates personal details and photograph.

Candidates are advised to check all the details are correclty printed on the hall ticket. In case of any error they should immediately contact the CBSE.

CBSE CTET Date and Exam Pattern

The CBSE had received a total number of 25,30,436 applications for the CTET Feb 2026 till December 18. The CBSE had then extended the last date of application till Dec 27, and from Dec 18 to 27, 2025 more candidates had applied for the exam.

Also, the CTET 2026 will be held only on Feb 08. But the CBSE is conducting the CTET this year on two days Feb 07 and 08, 2026 because of the large number off applicants.

The Central Teaching Eligibility Test comprises of two papers - Paper 1 and Paper 2. Exams for both the papers will be of 02:30 hours and will be held as per the following schedule.

CTET 2026 Paper 1 will be held from 02:30 PM to 05:00 PM (Evening Shift)

CTET 2026 Paper 2 will be conducted from 09:30 AM to 12:00 Noon (Morning Shift)

Paper 1 is for candidates who wish to opt classes 1 to 5, and Paper 2 is for candidates who wish to teach Classes 6 to 8.

The question papers are of objective in nature meaning there will be multiple options for every question.

After conducting the CTET exam, CBSE will release the answer keys and then the result. The CBSE has not confirmed the exact date to release the CTET 2026 result.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic