CTET 2026 Registration Date Extended Till Dec 30

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the last date of registration and candidate application for the Central Teaching Eligibility Test 2026 (CTET 2026) till December 30, 2025

CTET 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the last date of registration and candidate application for the Central Teaching Eligibility Test 2026 (CTET 2026) till December 30, 2025.

As per the original CTET schedule, the CBSE had opened the registration window on November 27, 2025. The last date of application was December 18, 2025 when the registration window was closed.

After the last date of application, the CBSE had shared the details of number of applications received. The CBSE had also said the CTET registration this year has been higher as compared to 2023 and 2024 .

CTET 2026: Last Date of Application

In a new notification released today, the CBSE said over 1,60,000 candidates who tried to submit their applications but failed due to some reasons, including slow portal response time.

"... it appears that there were 1,61,127 incomplete registrations which were not converted into completed and submitted final applications. It has also been noted in the Board that the present edition of CTET is being organized after a gap of around one year.

"Therefore, taking a sympathetic view of the matter, the Board has decided that these candidates, who had initiated registration process for CTET, be given one-time facility for completing their application on the portal. The facility will be made available on the portal from 11.00AM on 27th December 2025 till 30th December 2025 (11.59PM)", the CBSE said in the notification dated December 25, 2025.

CTET Applications Received So Far

In the duration of 22 days time given for online application submission for CTET during 27/11/2025 to 18/12/2025, a total number of 25,30,436 candidates have completed their online application for CTET which will be conducted in February 2026, the CBSE had earlier said.

The CBSE further said that the registration for CTET 2026 has seen a sharp rise as compared to the last two exams.

The CBSE said a total of 20,25,554 candidates had registered for CTET July 2024 exams whereas CTET December 2024 had seen the registration of 16,72,748 candidates.

In means CTET February 2026 has seen over 5 lakh more registration as compared to July 2024 and around 10 lakh more if compared with December 2024 exam.

The CBSE further said that candidates were in a rush for registration in the last three days.

“During last 3 days of application submission i.e. on 16th, 17th & 18th December 2025, the number of candidates' registered was 1,93,182 3,53,218 and 4,14,981 respectively”, the CBSE said.

CTET 2026: What Next?

The candidates who have registered for the Central Teaching Eligibility Test should now wait for their admit card. The CBSE has not confirmed the exact date and time to release e-admit card of the registered candidates. It will however release it a week before the scheduled teacher eligibility test.

The CBSE further said that the candidates will be required to download e-Admit Card from CTET official website and appear for the examination at the given Centre.

“In case of any discrepancy noticed in e-admit card regarding particulars of candidate, photograph and signature or any other information which is different from confirmation page, he/she may immediately contact CTET Unit for necessary corrections”, the CBSE said.

CTET 2026 Exam Pattern

The Central Teaching Eligibility Test to be conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) this year will be held on February 08, 2026.

The Central Teaching Eligibility Test comprises of two papers - Paper 1 and Paper 2. Exams for both the papers will be of 02:30 hours and will be held as per the following schedule.

CTET 2026 Paper 1 will be held from 02:30 PM to 05:00 PM on February 08, 2026 (Evening Shift)

CTET 2026 Paper 2 will be conducted from 09:30 AM to 12:00 Noon on February 08, 2026 (Morning Shift)

Paper 1 is for candidates who wish to opt classes 1 to 5, and Paper 2 is for candidates who wish to teach Classes 6 to 8.

The question papers are of objective in nature meaning there will be multiple options for every question.

"All questions in CTET will be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), with four alternatives out of which one answer will be most appropriate. Each carrying one mark and there will be no negative marking", the CTET 2026 Information Bulletin said.

Therefore, the candidates, who have already applied for Central Teaching Eligibility Test conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education and those who will be applying from Dec 27 to 30, 2025 as per the CTET new deadline should prepare for the important test as per the exam pattern explained above and syllabus available on the official website.

