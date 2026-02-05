Google closing in on OpenAI in AI race

San Francisco: Google is slowly but steadily closing in on its key rival OpenAI in the Artificial Intelligence race, the latest data released by the tech giant’s parent company Alphabet has revealed.

Initially, it was believed that Google is laggard, and not the leader, in the AI race basically started in January 2023 with the launch of ChatGPT .

Tech analysts were of the view that it will take time for Google to take on OpenAI and other AI rivals. However, the tech giant picked up pace, actually with the launch of Gemini app in February 2024 .

So much so that Alphabet Pichai said the Google Gemini app, which competes with OpenAI's ChatGPT, exceeded 750 million monthly active users at the end of the December quarter, up from 650 million at the end of the prior period, news agency Reuters reported.

That still trails ChatGPT, which OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said in October had eclipsed 800 million monthly active users.

"We are also seeing significantly higher engagement per user, especially since the launch of Gemini 3," Pichai said.

Launched in November 2025, Gemini 3 has also been integrated into "AI Mode" in Google's search engine and powers Google's enterprise version of Gemini, which Pichai said had reached 8 million paying licenses.

“Big Three”

OpenAI ChatGPT meanwhile is a top download on both iOS and Android for everyday chatting, writing, research, voice mode, image handling, and more.

Google Gemini comes next followed by Claude (Anthropic), Perplexity , and Microsoft Copilot .

GrokAI which entered AI recently comes 6th in the popularity list with China’s Doubao and DeepSeek next in line.

For most internet users in 2026, the "big three" mobile AI apps — ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude, cover 80-90% of daily needs that include chatting, brainstorming, homework, coding and image generation etc.

