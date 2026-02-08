NEET UG 2026 registration starts, Read this before you apply

The National Testing Agency began the online registration of candidates who wish to appear in NEET UG 2026 from today

NEET UG 2026: The National Testing Agency began online registration of the candidates, who wish to appear in National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) NEET UG 2026, from today i.e. Sunday February 08, 2026 through its official website neet.nta.nic.in.

Candidates should note that the official website for NEET 2026 is live and running. Registration window along with detailed Information Brochure and other important details relating to the medical entrance exam have also been made available online.

NEET UG 2026 Date

As per the notification released by NTA, NEET UG 2026 will be held on Sunday May 03, 2026.

Candidates should note that the online application started today i.e. Sunday February 08, 2026 and will continue till March 08, 2026 up to 09:00 PM.

Last date of fees payment is March 08 2026 up to 11:50 PM.

NEET UG exam will be conducted for admission in first year MBBS, BUMS, BHMS, BAMS, and other medical and paramedical courses.

Steps for NEET 2026 Online Registration

Go to the official website: "neet.nta.nic.in".

Click on the link marked as "Registration for NEET (UG) 2026" on the home page.

Read the instructions carefully, click on the Checkbox given below the new page and click to proceed.

Carefully fill up the form and proceed and pay the fee through Online Mode.

NEET (UG) – 2026 will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu on May 03, 2026.

NEET UG 2026 Exam Pattern

The National Medical Commission (NMC) had earlier released on its official website the updated syllabus of NEET UG 2026 which is conducted for admission in MBBS, BDS, BUMS and other Undergraduate (UG) Medical and Paramedical courses.

The Test pattern of NEET (UG) - 2026 comprises Physics (45 questions), Chemistry (45 questions), Biology (Botany and Zoology 90 questions). Total 180 questions of 720 marks.

The question paper will consist of 180 compulsory questions which must be attempted by the candidates in 180 minutes.

NEET medical entrance will have Multiple Choice Questions with four options and single correct answer/best option.

Each correct answer or the most appropriate answer will be given four marks, negative marks for incorrect option - minus one mark (-1), and Zero mark for unanswered questions.



Duration of the test will be 03 hours (from 02:00 PM to 05:00 PM)

NEET UG 2026 Important Dates

Date of issue of NEET UG 2026 Notification: February 08, 2026

Application start date: February 08, 2026

Last date of application: March 08, 2026 till 09:00 PM

Last date of fees payment: March 08, 2026 till 11:50 PM

Application correction window will be open from: March 10 to 12, 2026

Release of City Intimation Slip: To be announced later

Downloading of Admit Cards from the NTA website: To be announced later

Date of NEET UG Examination: Sunday May 03, 2026

NEET (UG) - 2026 Examination Centre: As mentioned in the admit card

Display of Recorded Responses and NEET UG Answer Keys: To be announced later

NEET UG 2026 Result Date: To be announced later

NEET UG 2025

The NTA had last year started the online registration for NEET UG from February 07, 2025. NEET UG 2025 was held on May 04, 2025 at 5,453 centers in over 500 cities. The date and registration schedule were published weeks before.

The NTA had declared the NEET UG 2025 result along with the Merit List, Names and Scores of Top 100 Candidates and other NEET result data on its website on June 14, 2025.

As per the NTA, a total of 22,760,69 candidates from India and abroad had registered for NEET UG 2025. Of them, 22,093,18 candidates had appeared in the medical entrance exam.

