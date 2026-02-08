NEET UG 2026 registration starts, Read this before you apply

NEET UG 2026: The National Testing Agency began online registration of the candidates, who wish to appear in National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) NEET UG 2026, from today i.e. Sunday February 08, 2026 through its official website neet.nta.nic.in.
Candidates should note that the official website for NEET 2026 is live and running. Registration window along with detailed Information Brochure and other important details relating to the medical entrance exam have also been made available online.
As per the notification released by NTA, NEET UG 2026 will be held on Sunday May 03, 2026.
Candidates should note that the online application started today i.e. Sunday February 08, 2026 and will continue till March 08, 2026 up to 09:00 PM.
Last date of fees payment is March 08 2026 up to 11:50 PM.
NEET UG exam will be conducted for admission in first year MBBS, BUMS, BHMS, BAMS, and other medical and paramedical courses.
NEET (UG) – 2026 will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu on May 03, 2026.
The National Medical Commission (NMC) had earlier released on its official website the updated syllabus of NEET UG 2026 which is conducted for admission in MBBS, BDS, BUMS and other Undergraduate (UG) Medical and Paramedical courses.
The NTA had last year started the online registration for NEET UG from February 07, 2025. NEET UG 2025 was held on May 04, 2025 at 5,453 centers in over 500 cities. The date and registration schedule were published weeks before.
The NTA had declared the NEET UG 2025 result along with the Merit List, Names and Scores of Top 100 Candidates and other NEET result data on its website on June 14, 2025.
As per the NTA, a total of 22,760,69 candidates from India and abroad had registered for NEET UG 2025. Of them, 22,093,18 candidates had appeared in the medical entrance exam.
