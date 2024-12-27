Probe against Sara Netanyahu for harassing witness in corruption case

After allegations that Sara Netanyahu is harassing a witness in the Israeli Prime Minister’s corruption trial and his political opponents, Attorney General of Israel has asked Police to open an investigation

Friday December 27, 2024 7:30 PM , ummid.com News Network

Tel Aviv: After allegations that Sara Netanyahu is harassing a witness in the Israeli Prime Minister’s corruption trial and his political opponents, Attorney General of Israel has asked Police to open an investigation.

Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara made the announcement on Thursday, saying the investigation would focus on the findings of a recent report by the Uvda investigation into Sara Netanyahu.

The probe uncovered a trove of WhatsApp messages in which Sara Netanyahu appears to instruct a former aide to organize protests against political opponents and to intimidate Hadas Klein, a key witness in the trial.

The announcement did not mention Sara Netanyahu by name, and the Justice Ministry declined to make any further comment, according to Euronews.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.