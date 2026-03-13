Root cause of major problems the world is facing today

Both these phenomenon, Colonialism and Imperialism, have been the forces at the roots of major problems which the world is facing today.

The joint Israeli and American attack on Iran has been very devastating. Like most wars it is brutal to the core.

The pretext of the war has been that Ayatollah Khamanei regime has been very brutal, against women’s rights and preparing nuclear weapons.

Iran in turn was willing to be on the negotiating table and willing to concede some of the points emerging from the talks. In the middle of talks, Israel-America (I-A) axis decided to launch the war, and in the initial part of the war it inflicted severe damages on Iran. One was the killing of Khamanei along with some of his family members, and the other was, bombing of a school in which 165 young girls lost their lives. Many a civilian have also been targeted by the I-A axis.

Also, a naval ship of Iran which had arrived in India on India’s invitation for Naval exercises was torpedoed by the US submarine killing large number of sailors on the ship.

Iran bravely retaliated and caused huge damage to the I-A axis.

Role of PM Modi

India’s role during all these happenings is a great eye-opener; about its evolving foreign policy. India was non aligned to begin with, having very amicable relations with Iran. The cultural and economic exchanges between the two countries was excellent.

Now we see that Indian Prime Minister Modi visited Israel, just before the war. The goal of the visit was unknown to the country. He did receive, what is claimed, "the highest honour of Israel" and pledged that India will be with Israel in its thick and thin.

The next day, I-A attacked Iran.

Modi did not tweet about the demise of the Iran’s supreme leader and also issued a blank statement equating the aggressor and the aggrieved county. The transition of India from neutral to embracing the American-Israel axis came out louder with the acts of commission and omission of Indian Prime Minster.

Vietnam War

We have been watching the role of U.S. particularly from 1950s. The role has been that of interfering in other countries affairs for its political and economic goals.

Earlier, ‘saving the world from Communism’ has been its major plank for unleashing wars, starting from the Vietnam war. As French had colonised Vietnam and the Ho Chi Minh’s communist army overthrew the French, a long and complicated political process led to the division of Vietnam along 17th parallel into Communist North Vietnam and Capitalist South Vietnam.

America launched a horrific war against Vietnam, spending millions of dollars. The Americans used chemical weapons Napalm (jellied petrol) and Agent Orange (superior strength weed killer). This was used to clear foliage in the jungle which was the natural hiding place for the Vietcong (army raised by Vietnamese). Napalm did clear much of the undergrowth but it also stuck to humans and caused horrific injuries. Agent Orange also killed many innocent civilians’ farms, crops were lost and animals were killed.

The Vietnamese people were more for Ho Chi Minh. Viet Cong through Gorilla tactics came victorious and America for once had to face the defeat, its army over five lakhs strong retreated with its morale crushed by the defeat at the hands of a new and young Nation. This Vietnam war showed abundantly that America is not going to spare any efforts to defeat those who are against its interests presented as the ideology of ‘Free World”.

Iran War

This became clearer in due course as America attacked country after country on one or the other pretext. The second major case was that of Iran. With its strategic location and vast oil reserves, Iran was of special interest to the Western powers, United States, the United Kingdom in the main.

Britain was the major power to have its presence in Iran during the World War II. After the war, the England continued to retain its control over Iran’s oil through the establishment of the Anglo-Iranian Oil Company. It was exploiting Iran’s oil for its own interests. This arrangement changed abruptly in 1951 when the Iranian parliament, led by Mosaddegh’s nationalist and democratically elected government, voted to nationalize the country’s oil industry.

From here, Britain started opposing Mossadegh regime and tried to foment opposition to him. Britain took along America and a coup was staged in Iran uprooting the democratically elected Government and installing Raza Shah Pehlavi, a stooge of America. Oil interests in the hands of Western powers remained safe for them.

The story of Salvador Allende’s elimination and overthrowing of a democratic Government in Chile are fairly similar. Allende was a Marxist, a member of the Socialist party. Allende was sworn in on Nov. 3, 1970 as President of Chile. He decided to nationalize Copper companies controlled by America in particular. U.S. spent $8 million on covert actions between 1970 and the 1973 coup.

According to a 1975 Senate report. U.S. officials also backed economic measures to squeeze Allende's government. In a CIA supported Coup, the military dictator Pinochet came to power. He was very ruthless and wrought havoc on the democracy and potential prosperity of Chile.

The harm inflicted on West Asia was much more dangerous. After USSR occupation of Afghanistan, America supported some Madarassas in Pakistan and helped training Mujahids. From this Taliban; Al Qaeda were formed. America funded them to the extent of 8 thousand million dollars and supplied them with 7 thousand tons of armaments (Mahmood Mamdani’s book: Good Muslim-Bad Muslim’).

After 9/11 America got the pretext to attack Afghanistan in which 60000 people were killed. To dominate the whole region, it came up with the pretext of ‘Weapons of Mass destruction’ to attack Iraq. The soldiers were told that Iraq’s people are being oppressed by Saddam Hussian, so this war is needed. They were also told that the people will see you as the liberators and you will be welcomed with bouquets and chock lets. Something else happened and Iraq was dismantled with rise of ISIS. Neither weapons of mass destruction could be located nor American soldiers were welcomed.

Colonialism and Imperialism leave dangerous marks on the victim countries and the World as a whole. In India, British policy of ‘divide and rule’ led to the strengthening of communal forces, the ills of which we are suffering till date.

American Media’s coining and popularising the phrase ‘Islamic terrorism’ has led to the global demonization of Muslims.

Both these phenomenon, Colonialism and Imperialism, have been the forces at the roots of major problems which the world is facing today. Hope we can promote peace by realizing the impact of Impeiralism.

[The writer, Ram Puniyani, is former Professor IIT Bombay.]

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