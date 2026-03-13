How Masjid Haram in Makkah and Masjid Nabawi are perfumed in Ramadan

The Grand Mosque in Makkah and The Prophet's Mosque in Madinah receive extensive care in all aspects of their operations and services, including perfuming their premises with oud, incense, and fine fragrances to create a spiritual atmosphere for worshippers and Umrah performers.

Makkah al-Mukarramah: The Grand Mosque in Makkah and The Prophet's Mosque in Madinah receive extensive care in all aspects of their operations and services, including perfuming their premises with oud, incense, and fine fragrances to create a spiritual atmosphere for worshippers and Umrah performers.

The General Authority for the Care of The Grand Mosque - Masjid Haram in Makkah, and The Prophet’s Mosque – Masjid Nabawi in Madinah, continues these perfuming and incense-burning operations round the clock across corridors, courtyards, passageways, carpets, entrances, and facilities, using oud, musk, and ambry.

Perfuming efforts also include the Holy Kaaba and the Black Stone - Hajar al Aswad, using the finest types of oud and fragrances in a tradition that reflects their significance in the hearts of Muslims.

Since the beginning of Ramadan, more than 8,200 daily perfuming and incense rounds have been carried out across the corridors and expansions of the Grand Mosque in Makkah, using about 58 kilograms of incense.

In addition, 1,100 bottles of perfume have been distributed to visitors, who were also perfumed with 350 tolas of amber and rose water.

The quantities of fragrances used through spraying systems have exceeded 7,300 liters in the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque.

The administration prepared an operational plan for the last ten days of Ramadan to enhance readiness amid the growing number of worshippers and Umrah performers.

The plan includes a 100% increase in incense operations compared with the first twenty days of Ramadan, and 50% increase in the quantities of perfumes and scented oils, along with intensified field rounds and perfuming operations in corridors, entrances, prayer areas, and i’tikaf sites.

Perfuming operations are intensified during peak times, particularly during Tarawih and Tahajjud prayers and after iftar, with continuous monitoring to ensure the quality and balanced distribution of incense and fragrances throughout the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah.



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