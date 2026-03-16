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India's five key states to elect new assemblies in April 2026

The Election Commission of India (ECI) Sunday March 15, 2026 announced the election schedule of India’s five key states namely – West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry.

Monday March 16, 2026 2:44 PM, ummid.com News Network

India's five key states to elect new assemblies in April 2026

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) Sunday March 15, 2026 announced the election schedule of India’s five key states namely – West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry.

As per the detailed scheduled announced by the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at a press conference Sunday:

Counting of votes in all the five states will be done on May 04, 2026 when the results will also be announced.

The Election Model Code of Conduct has also been enforced in all the five states with the announcement of election schedule on March 15, 2026.

West Bengal Election 2026: Key Highlights

Tamil Nadu Election 2026: Key Highlights

Kerala Election 2026: Key Highlights

Assam Election 2026: Key Highlights

Puducherry Election 2026: Key Highlights

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