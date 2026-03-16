India's five key states to elect new assemblies in April 2026

The Election Commission of India (ECI) Sunday March 15, 2026 announced the election schedule of India’s five key states namely – West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry.

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) Sunday March 15, 2026 announced the election schedule of India’s five key states namely – West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry.

As per the detailed scheduled announced by the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at a press conference Sunday:

In Kerala, Assam and Puducherry, polls will be held in a single phase on April 9.

Tamil Nadu will vote in a single phase on April 23.

In West Bengal, polls will be held in two phases on April 23 and 29.

Counting of votes in all the five states will be done on May 04, 2026 when the results will also be announced.

The Election Model Code of Conduct has also been enforced in all the five states with the announcement of election schedule on March 15, 2026.

West Bengal Election 2026: Key Highlights

Polling in two phase. Date of Polling Phase 1 for 152 ACs on April 23. Date of Polling Phase 2 for 142 ACs on April 29. 2026

Counting of votes: May 04, 2026

Total number of constituencies: 294 (210 General, 68 SC and 16 ST)

Total number of voters: 6.44 crore (3.28 cr male, 3.16 cr female, 1,152 third gender)

Key parties in fray: Ruling Trinamool Congress Party (TMC), Congress, CPI (M) and BJP

Tamil Nadu Election 2026: Key Highlights

Polling in two phase. Date of Polling in single phase all ACs on April 23, 2026

Counting of votes: May 04, 2026

Total number of constituencies: 234 (188 General, 44 SC and 02 ST)

Total number of voters: 5.67 crore (2.77 cr male, 2.89 cr female, 7,617 third gender

Key parties in fray: Ruling DMK + Congress, AIADMK, BJP

Kerala Election 2026: Key Highlights

Polling in two phase. Date of Polling in single phase all ACs on April 09, 2026.

Counting of votes: May 04, 2026

Total number of constituencies: 140 (124 General, 14 SC and 02 ST)

Total number of voters: 2.70 crore (1.31 cr male, 1.38 cr female, 277 third gender

Key parties in fray: Ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) of CPI (M), United Democratic Front (UDF) of Congress, IUML and others, BJP

Assam Election 2026: Key Highlights

Polling in two phase. Date of Polling in single phase all ACs on April 09, 2026.

Counting of votes: May 04, 2026

Total number of constituencies: 126 (98 General, 09 SC and 19 ST)

Total number of voters: 2.50 crore (1.25 cr male, 1.25 cr female, 343 third gender

Key parties in fray: Ruling BJP, Congress, AIUDF

Puducherry Election 2026: Key Highlights

Polling in two phase. Date of Polling in single phase all ACs on April 09, 2026.

Counting of votes: May 04, 2026

Total number of constituencies: 30 (25 General, 05 SC and 00 ST)

Total number of voters: 9.44 lakh (4.43 L male, 5 L female, 139 third gender

Key parties in fray: Ruling All India N.R. Congress (AINRC)+BJP, DMK, Congress

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