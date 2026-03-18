Meet Mohd Umair: AMU Alumnus Selected as ISRO Scientist

Mohammed Umair, an alumnus of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), has been selected as a Scientist at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)

Aligarh Muslim University: Mohammed Umair, an alumnus of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), has been selected as a Scientist at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Congratulating him on the achievement, members of the AMU fraternity noted that Umair’s achievement stands as an inspiration for students, reaffirming AMU’s legacy of nurturing talent that contributes to national institutions of excellence like ISRO.

Early Education

Umair’s academic journey is closely associated with AMU, where he spent over two decades of his education.

Umair began his schooling at Abdullah School, followed by STS School (Minto Circle), and later completed his senior secondary education from Sayyed Hamid Senior Secondary School, all associated with the university.

Higher Studies

Umair later pursued B.Arch and subsequently completed his Master of Planning (M.Plan) from AMU.

After completing his postgraduation, he qualified for the Ph.D. programme at IIT Roorkee. During his doctoral studies, he successfully cleared the ISRO examination, reflecting his dedication, perseverance, and strong academic foundation.

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