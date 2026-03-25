Shabbir Ansari: A Beacon of Equality and Justice No More

Remembering Shabbir Ansari today is not merely an act of mourning, it is a call to continue the struggle he devoted his life to — a struggle against both caste and communalism, against invisibility and exclusion.

The news of Shabbir Ansari’s passing brings back, with striking clarity, my first and only meeting with him — an encounter that left a deep and lasting impression on my understanding of Indian society, politics, and the unfinished struggle for equality.

It was in the aftermath of the Bhagalpur riots of 1989 , a moment that convinced me that communal polarization would dominate India’s political landscape for decades to come. In the early 1990s, during a visit to Mumbai, I found myself in the company of Shabbir Ansari at the SNDT University quarters in Bandra. He was preparing to leave the next morning to meet Prime Minister V.P. Singh.

What I assumed would be a brief exchange turned into a night-long conversation that fundamentally challenged my assumptions. When I asked why he was meeting the Prime Minister, Shabbir Bhai explained that he wanted to press for the inclusion of backward sections among Muslims within the Mandal Commission framework. I responded, rather naively, that Islam did not recognize caste. With patience and clarity, he unfolded before me the lived reality of inequality within Muslim society — an inequality that mirrored, in many ways, the entrenched hierarchies of the subcontinent.

That night, sleep became impossible. What Shabbir Ansari articulated was not merely a political demand, but a moral and social truth: that caste, as Dr. B.R. Ambedkar warned, has a stubborn persistence across religions. His insight forced a rethinking of simplistic narratives about equality and exposed the layered marginalization faced by Pasmanda Muslims .

Shabbir Ansari was not content with theory. His politics was rooted in the lived experiences of the most deprived — particularly the Muslim weaver communities scattered across regions like Malegaon , Bhiwandi, and Burhanpur, many of whom had already suffered displacement since 1857, and continued to bear the brunt of recurring communal violence. His work sought to bring these invisible communities into the center of democratic discourse.

In the years since that meeting, the patterns he warned about have only deepened — communal polarization, the instrumental use of backward communities in majoritarian politics, and the systematic exclusion of minorities from representation. Yet, Shabbir Ansari’s life stands as a counterpoint to this trajectory: a lifelong effort to build solidarities among the marginalized and to assert dignity, representation, and justice.

His work resonates with that of others like Ali Anwar Ansari , who documented the condition of Pasmanda Muslims in detail. But Shabbir Bhai’s contribution was not just intellectual — it was organizational, persistent, and deeply humane. He dedicated his life to ensuring that backward Muslims, often erased even within minority narratives, could claim their rightful place as equal citizens.

Remembering him today is not merely an act of mourning. It is a call to continue the struggle he devoted his life to — a struggle against both caste and communalism, against invisibility and exclusion.

The most meaningful tribute to Shabbir Ansari would be to carry forward his unfinished mission: to build an India where equality is not proclaimed in abstraction, but realized in the lives of those who have long been denied it.

[The writer, Dr. Suresh Khairnar, is Ex-President of Rashtra Seva Dal.]

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