Cristiano Ronaldo is back in Saudi Arabia

Portuguese star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, who is also the skipper of Saudi FC Al-Nassr, is back to Saudi Arabia after medical treatment in Madrid, Spain.

[Image posted by Ronaldo today on X]

House of Al Nassr: Portuguese star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, who is also the skipper of Saudi FC Al-Nassr, is back to Saudi Arabia after medical treatment in Madrid, Spain.

Ronaldo had suffered injuries during Al Nassr vs Al Fayha Saudi Pro League (SPL) Group Match.

The highest goal scorer in international football initially tried recovery in Riyadh. However, he later shifted to Madrid in March first week to seek the treatment from his personal physiotherapist.

“The Portuguese captain traveled to Spain to receive treatment from his personal doctor in Madrid, a step which is common for players seeking specialized medical care”, Al-Nassr coach Jorge Jesus said on March 08 before Al Nassr vs Neom .

The Al-Nassr captain is now back to the Kingdom, and is all set to hit the ground soon.

“Good to be back! Looking good…”, the legendary footballer wrote on social media platform X.

[Ronaldo posted this image on X on March 23, 2026.]

Two days ago Ronaldo had hinted his comeback to the football fans with a post saying, “Getting better every day.”

The House of Al Nassr is also upbeat with Ronaldo’s return.

“He’s back…”, Al-Nassr FC wrote on X.

Al-Nassr will be playing against Al-Najma in the first Saudi Pro League match after Eid break on April 03, 2026.

All eyes now will be on Ronaldo to see if the star footballer is in the Al Nassr squad.

Al Nassr is currently leading the Saudi Pro League standings with a convincing 67 points.

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