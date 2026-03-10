Here’s why Cristiano Ronaldo to miss Al-Nassr Vs Al-Khaleej

This is now almost certain that Al-Nassr Captain, Cristiano Ronaldo, will miss the Al-Nassr vs Al-Khaleej SPL match Saturday March 14, 2026

Continuous absence from the matches, has left Ronaldo with fever goals though Al Nassr, thankfully, is winning and leading the Saudi Pro League Standings.

Portuguese football legend Ronaldo, who is leading Al-Nassr Saudi FC since 2002, was absent from the ground when the Big Yellows took on Neom SC last Saturday

Al-Nassr won the match, thanks to the stoppage time winner by French footballer Mohamed Simakan.

Amidst Ronaldo’s absence from Neom Vs Al Nassr , speculations were rife why the highest goal scorer in International Football was not with the team.

The media was also going wild in reporting that Ronaldo has left Saudi Arabia because of the Iranian attacks on US assets and bases in Saudi Arabia, including the capital Riyadh.

This despite Al-Nassr sources claiming the legendary footballer is very well in the Kingdom, though he is not playing because of injury.

“Ronaldo in Madrid for treatment”

It is, however, now officially confirmed that Ronaldo has left Saudi Arabia, and is now in Madrid.

But contrary to media reports, he has “fled the Kingdom” because of the missile exchanges between Iran, and US-Israeli joint forces.

He travelled from Saudi Arabia to Madrid for treatment, and this has been confirmed by Al-Nassr coach Jorge Jesus.

Speaking ahead of Al Nassr’s Saudi Pro League clash with NEOM SC in Matchweek 25, Jesus said medical examinations revealed the injury was more serious than initially expected and would require a period of rest and rehabilitation.

“The Portuguese captain traveled to Spain to receive treatment from his personal doctor in Madrid, a step which is common for players seeking specialized medical care”, he said.

“We hope he returns soon to help the team,” Jesus added.

Al Nassr to take on Al Khaleej without Ronaldo

According to the medical assessment, Ronaldo will also miss the upcoming league match against Al Khaleej.

Jesus noted that the timing of the treatment is appropriate given the approaching international break, which provides additional recovery time.

Meanwhile, continuous absence from the matches, has left Ronaldo with fever goals though Al Nassr, thankfully, is winning and leading the Saudi Pro League Standings - with 64 points and ahead of Al-Ahli Saudi FC and Al-Hilal, as the per the latest statistics released by Roshn Saudi League (RSL).

But, Ronaldo, who was till few weeks ago top goal scorer at SPL 25/26 Season, is now at 3rd place with 21 goals – behind Toney and Quinones sharing the first two spots with 24 goals.

